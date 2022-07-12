Terrance Franklin

Age: 33
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: ISS coordinator and owner
Place of Business: Galveston ISD and Texas Fusion Elite Youth Track & Field
Education: Texas Southern University/Blinn College
Family: Two daughters, Skylar (10) and Sierra (8)
Professional Responsibilities: In charge of at-risk kids within Galveston County; mentor for Collegiate Academy School.
Community Involvement: Owner of Texas Fusion Elite Track Club. We are a youth track and field organization in which we cater to at-risk kids of the community. We strive to broaden their horizon in athletics. Giving mentorship to those in need and provide a great tutorial and learning environment for our athletes.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Being a child brought up in the same community and city as our youth today, I felt I could be a mentor and make change. My youth sport coaches as a child were big influences. They definitely helped make a difference with me at an early age even still to this day. Family members who raised me and helped me grow in this same field also played a huge role. Special thanks to my cousin Roshawn Pope for introducing me and giving me the knowledge and guidance needed when I first got in this field.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As most males growing up, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete or anything within the field of sports. I wanted to always be like my older cousins Derrick and Roshawn Pope who raised me as the younger brother to them.
What was your first job?
Brodie’s Beach Hut.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Trust the process.” – Mark Roy
Despite all odds, never give up. Grass doesn’t grow without rain. Take the rainy days in stride, eventually that grass will grow.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Being able to interact with the youth and actually see the progress within each individual I encounter.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The amount of hours and work required. The attachment and bonds built along the journey.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor would be my former coach and now my assistant coach Mark Roy. He showed me the ways of life and adulthood. He always went beyond measures to make sure I had an understanding not only about the sports, but the importance of life and parenthood. He displayed all the qualities of a successful man of the world today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When not working, my relaxation consist of enjoying time with my kids as well as my extended kids I coach and mentor; all track and field duties for my organization, Texas Fusion Elite Youth Track Club; and playing PS5.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I plan on becoming a community leader one day for the kids of our future.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Keep working to critique my craft and take notes and advice from successful people who share the same similar interest.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I probably would be utilizing my credentials as a safety coordinator within the refineries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.