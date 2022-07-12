Sasha Francis

Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Community Engagement Coordinator
Place of Business: Galveston Bay Foundation
Education: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Wildlife Conservation from the University of Rhode Island; Cornell University Civic Ecology Lab Course Certificates: Environmental Education Outcomes, and Plastics: Impacts and Action
Family: Husband, Sean Salinger; dog, Cinnamon (16-year-old rescued pup from the Galveston Island Humane Society)
Professional Responsibilities: Connecting the Houston-Galveston community to Galveston Bay and all of the amazing programs Galveston Bay Foundation has to preserve and enhance the Bay ecosystem; leading citizen science marine debris surveys with community volunteers; coordinating affordable rain barrel workshops for the community; hosting presentations and workshops to empower residents with knowledge to preserve their local environment; creating helpful resources and tools for people to learn about water conservation, improving water quality, protecting wildlife and native plant life, and reducing flooding and other climate change impacts.
Accomplishments/Honors: Assisted with Galveston Island's Bird City Certification and Intentional Balloon Release Ban to protect our island's wildlife; selected for an all-women's international plastic pollution research sailing expedition in 2020; featured as an EXXpedition plastic pollution awareness ambassador for roundtables, lectures, interviews and podcasts; featured on KPRC and in Houston Chronicle for Marine Debris Monitoring citizen science program and Galveston Bay Report Card outreach; EPA’s Gulf Guardian Award (2021) – The Galveston Bay Report Card Program. Awarded second place in civic/non-profit category for stewardship of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem. I lead the outreach initiatives for this program, which is a partnership between Houston Advanced Research Center and Galveston Bay Foundation; SaveNature.org Conservation Prize (2016) — Recognition for raising critical funds for in-situ conservation. Awarded to Galveston Chapter of AAZK at the AAZK National Conference during my presidential term; Galveston Beach Revue winner for Most Beautiful Back from HealthMatters Chiropractor; certified yoga teacher
Community Involvement: Lead Galveston Bay Foundation community education, citizen science, and conservation leadership initiatives on the island, including trash removal, habitat/wildlife protection and pollution reporting; collaborate with and support other local programs, such as Galveston's Own Farmers Market, Galveston Surfrider, Galveston Chapter of Master Naturalists, National Hotel Artist Lofts, Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, FeatherFest, Moody Gardens, Turtle Island Restoration Network, Texas A&M Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, Galveston Island State Park, through partnership events, initiatives and hosting presentations; local musician, donating performances for fundraisers and community events; volunteered for Vision Galveston community outreach initiatives and Adopt-A-Beach annual cleanups; always promoting community initiatives to eat, drink and shop local; supporting fundraisers and events for other local organizations
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have a lifelong passion for wildlife and preserving habitats. After being a zookeeper for 12 years, I wanted to focus on conservation outreach to connect community members to their local ecosystem and resources to help them preserve and enjoy it.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A marine mammal trainer!
What was your first job?
A marine mammal trainer! Well, my first paid jobs ever were filing paperwork at my eye doctor’s office and bartending, but my first post-college position was working with beluga whales, sea lions and penguins at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand and we will understand only what we are taught.” This quote from Baba Dioum has guided me through my animal care and conservation career. It’s a reminder of the importance of fostering people’s connection with our amazing planet.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Seeing someone take what they’ve learned from a workshop or presentation and continue to build on it with their own initiatives to help the environment and each other. I also love learning from our community. We always have things to teach one another.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Invest your time in a community where you want to stay. Start internships or entry-level positions in an area of the world you would like to live in for a long while. Having a vested interest in the people and lifestyle where you live makes any job, and your personal life, more rewarding.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Aside from my amazing mother who taught me to lead my life with kindness and compassion, I would have to say my friend T’Noya Thompson. We were zookeepers together and always pushed for more conservation outreach where we worked. She is an innovative leader who has a deep love for people and the planet and she has always guided me to new opportunities while also helping me find my best self.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I have a band with my partner, Sean. We write and perform music together as Little Heron. I also do aerial silks and lyra, teach and practice yoga, go paddleboarding, kayaking and hiking. Sean and I love to travel to national and state parks, too. And we love hanging out with our 16-year-old rescue dog, Cinnamon, and my awesome in-laws who live here on the island.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I worked in Costa Rica for two summers leading study abroad programs for high school students and part of my job was learning how to surf.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would love to be more involved in Texas environmental policies and help create local initiatives to reduce single-use waste on our island that also help our small businesses and community members save money.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably still be a zookeeper because it was an incredible experience and a very rewarding job. Those folks do not get paid enough for all of the sweat, tears and love they put into their work caring for animals and inspiring people.
