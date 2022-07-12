Age: 30
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Owner
Place of Business: Galveston Unscripted Podcast and Galveston Running Tours
Education: Texas A&M University at Galveston
Family: Wife and son are my family!
Professional Responsibilities: Owner, host and producer of "Galveston Unscripted" podcast exhibiting the history, nature and culture of Galveston.
Accomplishments/Honors: Featured in Coast Monthly magazine for creating free educational audio guides to Galveston; serve on multiple committees for the Greater Houston Port Bureau.
Community Involvement: Farmers Market "Market Mile" sponsor, volunteer and creator of the historic audio tour for the Market Mile; ArtWalk volunteer; Entrepreneur Committee member at the Marmo; I develop and promote Galveston history, nature and culture via podcasts and free audio tours.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I got into podcasting and virtual education because I love talking to people and learning new things. With the technology and access to information that is available to people today, there are endless opportunities to bring lasting value to society as a whole. I feel it is important to make it easy for others to absorb information and quit building paywalls and barriers for information that should be free and easily accessible.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I really wanted to be a travel show host or a professional skateboarder. I wanted freedom to explore and be active. To this day, I love exploring other cultures and cities all over the place. One of those dreams could still be in the cards!
What was your first job?
When I was 14, I worked the concession stands at the local ballpark. I loved it. I got to hang with the older kids and get the hang of customer service pretty early on. I lived off fried food, Snickers and Gatorade. At 16, I became a lifeguard at the local pool, which ended up leading me to Galveston Beach Patrol.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Start With Why,” a book by Simon Sinek. You don’t want to work with someone just for their money or the service they provide. You want to work with someone whose believes align with yours. When it comes to business, every company can tell you what they do. They can probably tell you how they do it. What is most important is why a person or company does what they do. For instance, why: I believe in challenging the status quo and approaching education differently; how: I make my platform user friendly, free to access, easy to consume and provide all related resources in one place; what: I create short history podcasts. Everything should fall in that frame of “why.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy the creative freedom and ability to be myself, all while bringing historical content to the masses. I also really enjoy sitting down with authors, historians and passionate people. A podcast is a great excuse to invite strangers to join me in a conversation.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
People can not predict life, careers or the economy. Your college professors, your parents, your boss, your financial advisor — no one. Things change fast and just because a cookie cutter college class or position at a job makes sense today, it may not in the near future. Life and the economy are dynamic, and as long as you can stay flexible and adapt to change, you can be successful.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My grandfather. He grew up living in a barn with a dirt floor. He moved to Texas and worked at a dairy and made lead weights to make money for his young family. He attained his plumbing license and began working for himself and grew the business beyond what anyone could have expected. I got to spend enough time with him to learn that it does not matter where you come from. You can change your life and circumstances, you just have to be willing to hustle.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to run and read. If we have more time, take short trips around the state. If I am walking the dog, working in the yard or driving, I am usually listening to some sort of audio book or podcast. I am pretty addicted to staying active, so I do anything except sit still to relax.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am hyper-sensitive to music. A single song can frame or change my entire day. If I hear a song that resonates with me, I will put it on repeat until I know every word and note of that song. It could be anything — classical, hip-hop, EDM (electronic dance music), rock, country a movie score. Anything. I have a few Spotify playlists that can literally bring me to tears or make me feel like I can run through a brick wall.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to expand what I am doing with Galveston Unscripted across the state, and even nation wide. I do believe I am at the very beginning of my digital education journey, so who knows?
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be an EDM DJ or hip-hop producer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.