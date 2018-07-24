Dominic Etienne

Age: 37
City of residence: League City
Current title: Pension sales division
Place of business: American National Insurance Company
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Finance from the University of Texas at Austin; Qualified 401(k) Administrator (QKA), American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries; pursing the Certified Pension Consultant (CPC) credential, only 900 with these credentials nationwide
Family: Parents, Cleo Etienne and Lincoln Courville; grandparents, Rose and Lumas Etienne; Floyd and Kathy Courville
Professional responsibilities: I've worked in the retirement industry since 2004 with companies like Charles Schwab and The 401(k) Company. My responsibilities have included conducting Compliance Non-Discrimination Testing in accordance with IRS and ERISA regulations, review, interpret and apply Plan Document Procedures, where I helped to maintain the regulatory compliance of many of their high net worth accounts and clients (also handled the processing of loans, distribution and enrollment requests). I am currently with American National Insurance Company, where I'm utilizing those experiences to design plans for small businesses that comply with ERISA and IRS rules and regulations, and learning yet another facet of the retirement industry in the process. I also travel around the country explaining many facets of retirement planning to both insurance agents and the clients they serve.
Accomplishments/honors: Graduated with honors (National Honor Society Member); top 5 percent of class; member of Math Honors Society; academic scholarships, received around $40,000, including Houston Live Stock & Rodeo, Moody Foundation, Galveston Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and AKA
Community involvement: Member of Board of Directors of United Way of Galveston, 2016 (current president-elect); SMART Family Literacy, 2017; Galveston Education Foundation, January 2018; B.E.S.T. (Black Ex-Students of the University of Texas), January 2018; Galveston 2039 Visioning Process, April 2018. Volunteering activities: Yaga's Children Fund – Yaga's Wild Game Cook-Off, The Salvation Army of Galveston, Galveston Home Tour docent, Dickens on The Strand, Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas, Ronald McDonald House, Ball High School IncubaTOR (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Community) pitch competition judge. Recently received intake request to become a member of the Brotherhood of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Gamma Pi Lambda alumni chapter seated in Galveston.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I've always had a fascination with numbers and problem solving. Where science, literature and history can have so much subjectivity in determining a resolution, I loved how mathematical problems tended to have only one finite answer. I loved how Mr. Dickey (my favorite teacher), my high school geometry teacher at Ball High School, would provide us a hypothesis and then work it to its conclusion on a dry erase board while using his bare hands as his eraser. I've always respected and admired the infectious passion he always taught with.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always knew I wanted to do something where I could help others reach their goals. So many folks were always so eager and willing to help me when I was growing up, that I knew one day I wanted to be in a position to do the same for others in some capacity in my community.
What was your first job?
My grandmother somehow pulled strings and landed me a job at age 14 as a county clerk office assistant for the Honorable Penny Pope, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I got in trouble at school one time in what must've been second or third grade at Trinity. As punishment, my grandfather made me write lines and post them all over my room and the house as a reminder. The line I had to write like 1,000 times was "Always remember the consequences of your actions!"
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Helping provide a vehicle not only for small-business owners to save away for their retirement, but the employees who helped them get there as well. In many cases, it's an opportunity they do not have anywhere else to not only save away for themselves but to also leave something behind for those they love. So it can have a positive financial effect on families, potentially for generations.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Have confidence in what you know and enough intelligence to realize that you'll never know everything. So keep an open mind and always thirst for more knowledge.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I mean I have so many. But without a doubt, No. 1 would have to be my grandparents. They taught me the value of hard work, having and demonstrating integrity and showing why giving and helping others is more fulfilling than just trying to acquire things for yourself.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I like to be active and somewhat social, so sports has always been my outlet for me to do those things with. Nowadays I can't do them as often (or as well) as I'd like but I still play some basketball, tennis and/or golf. And I like to make time to spend with family and friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I participated in a GAPP (German American Partnership Program) in high school where a German student (Michael Behleit) resided with me and my folks in Galveston for several weeks, and I was able to do the same with him and his folks. One of the best experiences of my life and also helped me test out of German and avoid having to take any foreign language classes in college.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
The more my knowledge base grows the better suited I'll become at providing even better solutions and options for others as they make preparations for financial security down the line.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I love eating and, therefore, cooking as well. I don't get chances often to do it, when I do, I really enjoy cooking and socializing with/for others. Not to mention I also kind of grew up in kitchens (my grandmother Rose Etienne's and my grand-godmother Irene Washington's Kimbrow's Soul Food Restaurant), so if I wasn't doing this, I'd probably be in a restaurant or kitchen chatting and cooking up a storm (preferably my own). Maybe one day though I still can.
