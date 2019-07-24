Age: 39
City of residence: Santa Fe
Current title: Mayor and business owner
Place of business: City of Santa Fe and DW Florals and Gifts
Education: Santa Fe High School class of 1998; attended College of the Mainland for basics
Family: Wife, Kyra Tabor; stepson, Damien Jackson, 19; daughters, Alexis Tabor, 15 and Tara Tabor, 12
Professional responsibilities: Mayor of the city of Santa Fe; owner of DW Florals and Gifts; owner of Tabor Investments
Accomplishments/honors: Owner of DW Florals and Gifts 2016-present; owner of Red Cap Restaurant 2004-2016; ESD Board President 2012-2018; recipient of the Boy Scouts Golden Eagle award; recipient of the Masonic Grand Lodge Community Builder Award; Man of the Year for the City of Santa Fe/Chamber of Commerce 2012; three-time Rotarian of the Year; multiple Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary
Community involvement: Rotarian since 2005, three-time past president; RYLA director since 2008; Interact coordinator for Santa Fe High School since 2016; founding member/executive board member for the Santa Fe Education Foundation since 2010-present; ESD Board President 2012-2018; YMCA coach, 2015-present; Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, 2006-2008, 2016-present
Why did you go into your particular field?
For business, I chose to be self employed to have control of my destiny. I figured I'm not scared to work seven days a week if needed, so why not do it for myself and become wealthy instead of making someone else wealthy with my time. As mayor, I saw an outcry for new leadership in my community after Hurricane Harvey, so I stepped up and ran and won my election in May 2018.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a marine biologist when I was really young. Later, in high school, I truly wanted to pursue a career as an entrepreneur.
What was your first job?
My first job was in high school and I worked at Red Cap Restaurant in Santa Fe. Six years later, I actually bought it when I was only 24 and ran it successfully for over 12 years.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always treat everyone with respect. I always shake the janitor's hand the same as the CEO because one day they could trade spots.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
As mayor, I truly feel that I am making a real difference. I want my kids and grandkids to be proud of what I can and will do for our amazing city. As a businessman, I love serving on multiple charity boards and giving back what I've learned with my time and money.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Learn how to balance your time. Learn to enjoy life a little; it can't always be about work and business. Also, teach yourself to take a vacation; make it a must instead of a want, one or two times a year no matter what.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Arthur "A.A." Autry was my greatest mentor. He invested in me when I was only 21 years old. He saw something in me and helped me become the man I am today. He was there for me during some of the worst times in my life and also praised me during my best times. I only wished he had lived a few more months to be able to swear me in as mayor. Rest in peace Arthur. See you on the other side one day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids. Working the hours that I do, time with them is very important. My father wasn't around much when I was a kid, and one thing I wish I had with him was more time. So, I want to make sure I am there for my kids as much as possible. I also love watching both of my daughters play volleyball.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am actually a movie buff. I have seen pretty much every movie from the '90s and on. My all-time favorite movie is "Rounders."
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Mayor is just the beginning. Only time will tell where it takes me. As an entrepreneur, I plan to keep growing my business by investing in more residual income investments like rentals and store fronts.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
That's a hard question. I don't think I would do anything different. I truly enjoy what I do every single day. It doesn't even feel like work most of the time.
