Mackenzie Finklea

Age: 25
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Author and small-business owner
Place of Business: Bibliophile Books, LLC
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from University of Texas at Austin; certificate in Professional Publishing from New York University
Family: Parents, Kristin and David Finklea; brother, Dawson Finklea; and my three rescue pets, Owen (orange tabby cat), Rosie (gray tabby cat) and Jenny (blue tick hound dog).
Professional Responsibilities: Publishing coach and consultant to publishing service providers and aspiring authors. Currently operating as the relationship manager and tactical coordinator ensuring the success of current and future publishing imprints of The Manuscripts Group.
Accomplishments/Honors: Published "Beyond the Halls: An Insider's Guide to Loving Museums" in December 2019. Galveston's Community Favorite Bathing Beauty, 2020.
Community Involvement: University of Texas Bridging Disciplines Program Alumni Advisory Group Member. Galveston Historical Foundation: member, Historic Homes Tour volunteer and repeat Beach Revue contestant. Social media marketing advisor and A-frame artist for local Galveston businesses. Avid supporter of Galveston's Own Farmers Market and the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I made a career pivot from museums to publishing after the publication of my first book and the industry shifts of the 2020 pandemic. I decided to grow in this field because of a combination of my reverence for the written word and the satisfaction it brings me to help writers achieve their dreams of being published authors.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid, I changed my mind about what I wanted to be every few years, but the thread that tied these professions together was always creativity. Be that as it may, 5-year-old me would say “a princess cowgirl.”
What was your first job?
My first paid job was babysitting and tutoring children of all ages in my neighborhood and even nannying all week during the summer when I was in high school.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
No one achieves anything alone. Take writing a book for instance. My name may appear as the sole author on the final product, but I would not have achieved that feat without my support system, writing buddies, mentors and countless editors helping me along the way.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the flexibility. I love working from home in my space and on my own schedule. I love helping authors, and I find my work fulfilling, but the most important thing to me is having freedom and balance.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish someone had told 18-year-old me that you don’t have to pick one thing and do it for the rest of your life. You’re allowed to make career pivots and follow your interests. I’m a much more productive member of society when I am interested in what I am doing and eager to learn more. Nothing has to be permanent, and it isn’t.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I often find my greatest mentors in my peers. It’s the people going through the same stages of life in a similar set of circumstances who can give the best advice.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not working, I relax by spending time with friends, family and my pets; eating at local restaurants; chilling by the pool; playing board games; and walking on the beach. I love living in Galveston! It’s a very relaxing place to be.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
A lot of people don’t know that I like to sing. I was in choir and musical theater for my entire childhood. I joined the Galveston College Community Chorale in 2021, and I’m always game for car karaoke.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to be my own boss and manage a business of my own some day soon. It’s a dream of mine to own a bookstore in downtown Galveston and for it to be a meaningful community space.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I could pick any career and money was no object, I would love to try screen acting. I love watching sitcoms on repeat and find guilty pleasure in lip-dubbing sounds on TikTok.
