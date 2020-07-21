Danny Pope

Age: 26
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Medical student, University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences – Texas A&M University, 2016; Doctor of Medicine – University of Texas Medical Branch, in progress
Family: Father, Bill Pope, 56; brother, Alex Pope, 24; sister, Reilly Fite, 28; niece, Scarlet Fite, 5 months.
Professional responsibilities: This year, I completed my pre-clinical courses and will start working in local hospitals later this summer. I also will take my first medical licensing exam this summer.
Outside of my curriculum work, I serve as a tutor for hundreds of other medical students. This year, I taught three separate courses and worked in the cadaver lab, teaching first-year medical students how to dissect a human body.
I am also involved in UTMB's Global Health program and have conducted research, both domestic and abroad. I spent my last summer in Lima, Peru, researching immununologic responses to viral infections. Later this summer, I intend to work on research projects related to COVID-19 with a group of scientists at UTMB.
Accomplishments/honors: I have received several awards over the years for academic accomplishments and dedication to the many organizations I've been a part of. Some of those awards include:
• Graduated Summa Cum Laude – Texas A&M University, 2016
• Henry K. Bell Dedication Award – Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, 2018
• Bradley and Donna Chipps Presidential Scholarship – UTMB, 2019
• Co-chair of the National Student Research Forum, 2019-2020
• William Todd Midget Memorial Award – Theta Kappa Psi Foundation, 2020
Community involvement: I am president of the Theta Kappa Psi Foundation, an organization that fosters mentorship and service within our cohort of UTMB medical trainees. We put on health education seminars at local middle schools and high schools, host yearly canned food drives that are donated to local food banks during the holidays, and put on various other service events to give back to the community.
I am the director of the UTMB fishing club, where I have introduced dozens of new anglers to the sport of saltwater fishing. I am also a Prostaff member of the MonstaFishin team, where I support and promote two local companies, MonstaFishin Apparel and Outcast Charters.
I have spent the last few months volunteering with several other organizations to serve our community during the coronavirus pandemic. I helped organize a relief effort with the Emergency Medicine student group that provided food and medical supplies to hundreds of individuals who lost their jobs or are unable to leave their homes. I also volunteered with the Galveston County Health District to disseminate CDC guidelines directly to local churches and nursing homes. The goal was to increase safety and caution, and mitigate viral spread within those groups.
Why did you go into your particular field?
There were a lot of things that steered me toward a career in medicine. I always liked math and science as a kid, and I enjoy working with people, so medicine seemed like a natural fit. I started seriously considering becoming a doctor after I lost my mother to brain cancer at age 15. As painful as that experience was, I thought my life would be well-lived if I could save even one life and protect a family from the hardship that my family endured. During my senior year of college, I had some great mentors in the medical field, namely Dr. Benjie Burke and Dr. Chuck Secrest. Both men performed their jobs with dedication and humility, and helped solidify my notion that medicine was a worthy calling.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I thought that I wanted to be either an engineer or a doctor. After taking AP Calculus in high school, I quickly realized I wasn't cut out for engineering and decided to go the doctor route.
What was your first job?
I had a lot of odd jobs before medical school. During my college summer breaks, I made money working at country clubs, recycling scrap metal and trapping beavers. Between college and med school, I painted houses, installed telephones in jails, and worked as a commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Stop worrying so much about what other people want, and focus more on what you want." I actually received this advice during a job interview. It helped me realize that I was doing a lot of things to gain approval from others, and helped me refocus on things that I actually cared about.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about med school is the other students at UTMB. We have an incredible student body that promotes cooperation over competition. It makes med school a lot more fun and far less stressful than I expected it to be.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish that I knew how hard it would be to decide on a specialty. There are a lot of great ones to choose from, but every field has its pros and cons. Med school goes by fast, and you have about three years to figure out what you want to do for the rest of your life.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Hands down, my dad Bill Pope. He's easily one of the most caring and selfless humans I know. He puts his family above everything else and conducts himself with honesty and integrity in every area of his life. My dad is also great at celebrating success and encouraging others. If it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't have applied to med school a second time and be where I am today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I fish. a lot. I started saltwater fishing the week after I interviewed at UTMB, and it honestly influenced my decision to come here for school. Nothing clears my mind quite like being out on the water with the single goal of finding big fish.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Growing up in East Texas, I was the team captain of the Piney Woods Youth Shooting Team. We competed in various competitions focused on shooting and hunting. The area where I excelled the most was wildlife identification. I won state in Wildlife ID two years in a row and even went to nationals where I placed in the top 30 out of several hundred competitors. Next time you see a funny looking bird or find a weird footprint on the ground, send me a pic and I can probably tell you what kind of critter it is.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
First things first, I hope to match at a good residency program in the specialty of my choice. I feel a calling to work with underserved populations, particularly overseas and in jails/prisons. Fortunately, I'm building a great foundation to pursue that calling while at UTMB. I'm part of the school's Global Health program and will start working with inmates in the TDCJ hospital by the end of this summer.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't working in medicine, I would have probably pursued a career that involves wildlife. I've always thought it would be incredibly cool to manage trophy whitetail deer on a high-fence ranch or run my own fishing operation as a charter boat captain. Most of my hobbies are outdoor activities, so I would definitely enjoy working in the outdoor industry.
