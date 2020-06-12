Parents: Eric and Lori Severson
College you plan to attend: University of Texas at Austin
Major: Journalism
What are your career plans? I want to be a journalist, I am not exactly sure what type yet. As of right now, I am leaning toward being a political journalist.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I learned in high school was that I could achieve anything I wanted to, as long as I put in the effort. This was an important lesson to me because there were always moments when people put me down, and told me I could not achieve what I did, and I let them get to me. But I realized that with enough hard work and effort, I could do anything I put my mind to.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular is newspaper. I love writing stories, doing interviews, taking pictures, but most of all, I love putting it all together to create the newspaper.
What did you enjoy most about high school? The thing I enjoyed most about high school was being on the newspaper staff. I took journalism classes in middle school and when I joined newspaper in high school, my passion for journalism only grew stronger.
What are you looking forward to about college? I am looking forward to college because I am eager to see what the exciting yet scary “going off to college” experience is like. I am ready for the independence and freedom that is going to come with going off to college. I am ready to grow more as person and begin my higher education journey as well.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment in high school is becoming editor-in-chief of my school’s newspaper, The HiLife. This is an accomplishment I am especially proud of because I worked my way up to the position the three years I was in the program. Also in my junior year, the top writers for the staff competed in UIL, and we were crowned District Champions! It was the first time that staff had won the award in a few years.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I normally go on bike rides, play my Nintendo Switch, watch YouTube videos or spend time with my pet bunny, Otis.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? My favorite TV show to binge watch on Netflix is “Jane the Virgin.”
What is your spirit animal and why? I would have to say my spirit animal is an owl. I think that owls are strong, wise, intelligent and graceful. I think we are similar in these ways.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? A piece of advice my parents gave me that turned out to be true is to trust my first instincts. I feel like my first instincts are almost always right, and their advice is what has guided me to make good decisions.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I think something interesting most people don’t know about me is that I am left handed, which in away makes me ambidextrous. While I write and eat using my left hand, I do everything else with my right; playing sports, using scissors, shaking hands, etc. The world is not designed to accommodate left-handed people so I just have to know how to use both hands!
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? If I could meet any famous person, I would want to meet Beto O’Rourke. During his campaign for Senate is when I really started to take interest in politics. He is such a big inspiration to me. His enthusiasm and ambition is what I believe made him to close to taking Ted Cruz’ seat in office. I would want to ask him: What inspired you to run for senator?
Where do you get your news? I get my news in may ways, I read The New York Times and The Washington Post online. I watch MSNBC on TV. I watch The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on YouTube, but my favorite way of getting the news would have to be in story meetings with my own newspaper staff!
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Even though I don’t have one, probably Twitter. So much happens on Twitter, we even see our president using it now. So much news is generated from Twitter it’s hard to keep up with, but I think that is what our generation is about, having a constant flow of information.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue for my generation is most definitely climate change. My generation is listening to the science. We know that if we do not take action now, when the consequences of climate change are upon us, it will be too late. Our lives and our future depend on electing a leader that will take climate change seriously, electing a leader that doesn’t believe that climate change is a hoax. I believe that the 2016 election is really what made my generation so politically involved.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? One piece of advice I would give to freshmen is to have fun in high school, but still take it seriously. I believe what made me so successful now is that I set up a good foundation for myself of studying freshman year. While my senior year is being cut short and I am wishing that I would have gone to a few more football games now, I still think taking my work seriously took me far.
