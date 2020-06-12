Parents: Maria Figarellil
College you plan to attend: Texas A&M University at Kingsville
Major: Music Education
What are your career plans? I am planning on teaching music and hopefully continue school to get my doctorate degree in music. Then teach at the college level.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Social media isn’t my friend. It’s a tool that can get out of control.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? It would have to be between choir and band. I learned how to work as a team with others, self confidence, and a talent that I never thought I would love.
What did you enjoy most about high school? Friday night lights! I love the band roaring, crowd cheering and players playing!
What are you looking forward to about college? Being more independent and having more responsibilities for my actions. And, of course, a higher education.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? Working for H-E-B. It taught me to overcome trials and tribulations when times get rough. It also taught me to support for myself and others in my house.
What do you do in your free time? I practice my instruments, sing and work.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? “The Magicians” on SYFY.
What is your spirit animal and why? It would have to be a wolf. Without my pack, I am nothing. My pack would be my family and close friends.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Be careful who you hang out with because not everyone is going to be your friend.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I actually really like orchestral music.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would like to meet a group called Mariachi Vargas Tecalitlán. I would ask them if they could give me some vocal tips on how to sing better, technically, when singing mariachi music.
Where do you get your news? Social media.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Twitter or Snapchat.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Not having enough toilet paper. LOL. Just kidding. I feel like the most pressing issue of my generation would be negative social media influencing and the impact it has in self-esteem.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Be yourself. Don’t try to change the way you are to fit in with people. Love yourself and be happy.
