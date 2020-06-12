Good evening parents, esteemed staff of Friendswood High School, and the Class of 2020. I want everyone to take a moment to look around you — we’re finally not on a Zoom call. I have to say we clean up pretty well after being at home in our PJs for three months. Don’t you agree?
Before I commence my speech, I would just like to thank God, my teachers, my friends, my family and, especially, my parents, who have always shown me endless love as I’ve grown.
Most importantly, I would also like to thank Quizlet, Wikipedia and Sparknotes. Without you, four years at Friendswood High School would not have been possible.
Now, in all seriousness, it took me a lot of reflection to write this speech. Three months at home while staring at the computer screen trying to pretend that I’m paying attention to my online classes, I realized a few things. Number one: that I am not good at writing speeches. And number two: that this graduating class is very special. In a small span of 17-18 years, this class has seen it all. Many of us were born into a world rocked by 9/11. In our sophomore year, we witnessed a hurricane that devastated our city. We’ve also endured the loss of dear classmates and now this pandemic. We have experienced in a short time what many people don’t experience in a lifetime. There is no doubt that these events have shaped us. To say that we are resilient is an understatement.
Of course, nothing would have been possible without the amazing support system around us:
To the teachers of Friendswood High School who have gone above and beyond both inside and outside the classroom: We will miss you. From the endless supply of peppermints in Mrs. Simons’s candy jar to the constant reminders by Mr. McGowan to wear “closed-toed shoes” on lab days and Mrs. Parker’s clever puns, I’ll miss them more than you can imagine.
To the parents of this class, who after three months stuck with us in one house are probably glad to see us go off to college: This graduation is for you. When you go home today, you can rest easy knowing that your child is ready for the world. After mastering the task of child-rearing for 18 long years, you are now suddenly unemployed. But your role as a banker will continue for a little while longer.
To the amazing Friendswood community that has always banded together to help one another in times of need: Thank you for supporting our graduates through these tumultuous times, whether it be by signing up to send thoughtful gifts or by organizing fun, safe events to replace the ones we missed.
Finally, to the Class of 2020: After all the grueling classes, late nights studying, hours spent practicing, academic competitions and sports matches, we made it. Guys, we did it! What this graduating class has been able to accomplish in such unprecedented times is remarkable. I know that we will continue to achieve remarkable things no matter where life takes us after high school.
As a wise man once said: Your strength is measured not by the good days but by the bad days. Despite everything that has been thrown our way, we have fought and endured it. And whatever obstacle life may throw at us next, we will overcome it the same way we have before — with spirit, determination, passion and strength. And when we look back on high school 20 years from now, it won’t be the prom or Senior Field Day that we missed that we will remember. We will remember the friendships that we forged, the goals we reached, the lessons we learned, and the people who left an impact. We will remember the memories that we shared. Nothing, not even the coronavirus, can take that away from us.
So, while this was definitely not the end that any of us had foreseen, and though our plans for a normal senior year were upended, we forge forward toward the next chapter of our lives —unafraid as always — the Class of 2020.
