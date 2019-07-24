Age: 27
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Events and marketing coordinator
Place of business: Family Service Center of Galveston County
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing, Texas A&M University, Class of 2013; certificate in Retail, Marketing, Texas A&M University, Class of 2013
Family: I have a twin brother in the Navy, a mom who is a recently retired teacher of 30 years in Granbury, Texas, and my dad, Risk Management at Phillips 66, who lives in Houston. My grandparents have both lived in Bolivar my whole life. I am grateful to have grown up with such a loving family who passed on their love of Galveston to my brother and me. It is our "special place," full of so many memories for us, and I am grateful to always call this place home where we can all meet up.
Professional responsibilities:
• Increase awareness and support by developing and executing all social media strategies, promotions, advertising, print and e-mail marketing campaigns
• Create marketing content including informational videos, advertisements and social media posts
• Develop and coordinate donor cultivation events (Open House, Amazon Wish List donations and Giving Tuesday campaign) while optimizing marketing budget and managing donor database
• Coordinate and attend outreach events with partners such as United Way, Texas A&M and various other community nonprofits and affiliates (five monthly)
• Coordinate trainings for internal and external certifications (including Trauma-informed, Incredible Years and ACEs)
• Streamlined brand messaging to more easily engage the community with FSC’s mission
• Directed annual major gala fundraiser with online silent auction, live auction, sponsors, tickets and volunteers
• Oversee and coordinate internal Culture Committee to boost agency moral and employee benefits
Accomplishments/honors:
• Being nominated for 40 Under 40
• Organizing first gala, honoring Tino and Denise Gonzalez in 2019
• Coordinating Republic Title's 25th anniversary event at the Frisco Star for more than 1,000 professionals and 12 residential branches
• Republic Title Employee of the Month, January 2017
• Making a child's wish come true with Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2016
• Becoming a kick-boxing instructor in 2018 at ILKB Plano
• Raising scholarship funds through Ram Rodeo for youth in agriculture by coordinating with THSRA athletes, FFA and sponsor partners by hosting 45 events in seven months throughout the southern U.S.
• Becoming a Zales Scholar through the Student Retailing Association at Texas A&M University 2011-2013
Community involvement: Galveston Kiwanis Club Member; C-Crewe, Galveston Regional Chamber member; YPN Texas City-La Marque Chamber; YPN League City Regional Chamber; Yaga's Wild Game Fest volunteer; FSC volunteer; SD Fit 6 member; Camp Quality of Texas volunteer
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always found myself hosting events, getting creative, making connections, and being involved in the community. These are all things I am passionate about, which makes what I do that much more rewarding.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I have always believed it's the little things in life that often make the biggest impact in peoples' lives, including my own. Growing up, I thought if I could make a career out of doing random acts of kindness or bringing a smile to someone's face every day, I would! I also went through a phase of wanting to be a pet caretaker for movie stars and a race car driver ... if we are talking specifics. Ha!
What was your first job?
My first job was babysitting for all of my mom's teacher-friends as well as working at a local ice cream and snow cone shop. I can make a pretty mean snow cone.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always be learning and don't take yourself too seriously. I hear this advice all the time and it is so true! Don't ever close yourself off to opportunities to learn or better yourself. It is also important to take moments to enjoy where you are in life, be proud of how far you have come, and remember that no one is perfect. It’s okay to laugh at your mistakes and learn from them.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part about working for Family Service Center is, of course, supporting our amazing therapists and spreading the word about the mental health services they provide to children, individuals and families in our community. Every day, I have an incredible opportunity to make an impact, build relationships and have fun while doing it.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You do not have to have everything figured out when you first start your career. Know that it takes experiences to learn what you like and what fits. Take on challenges and be open-minded to opportunities that come your way. Everyone has to start somewhere.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am lucky to be surrounded by many mentors, advocates and leaders every day in the Galveston County community and at Family Service Center. I believe there is something to learn from everyone. However, I would consider my greatest mentor to be Janet Allen, a former employer of mine. She really took me under her wing when I was fresh out of college and helped me to develop and be confident in the skills I have today. What made the most impact in my life is that Janet always believed in my potential, pushed me, encouraged me and was open to any ideas I had, even as a vice president of development with much more experience than me. When she was busy, she still took the time to listen, connect and find new ways to individually motivate her team. Not everyone is motivated and inspired the same. She showed me the importance of investing in people, learning and encouraging others to learn, especially as a leader. You cannot lead others if you are not also growing yourself personally and professionally.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Kickboxing with SD-FIT 6 is one of my favorite activities to do here on the island. I feel like I can take on the world after I finish a class. I also enjoy going to the beach, practicing calligraphy, two-stepping and listening to live music.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a twin brother in the Navy.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to always be learning and taking on new challenges.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t do events or marketing, I would probably go into design. I have always enjoyed getting creative, making spaces my own and helping others do the same. Having your own space to relax and enjoy is important. I also love road tripping and think it would be so much fun to repurpose an Airstream, drive it around, and host events ... or something of that nature.
