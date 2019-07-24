Eleanor Barton

Age: 38
City of residence: League City
Current title: Museum curator
Place of business: Rosenberg Library
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology, Texas A&M University; Master of Arts, Museum Studies, Baylor University
Family: Married husband Steve Barton in Galveston in 2009. Have two sons: Nicholas, 8, and William, 5
Professional responsibilities: Manage Rosenberg Library’s outstanding collection of art and artifacts related to the city’s history. Promote the collection through tours, articles, videos and exhibits. Host quarterly Museum Book Club meetings for the community. Plan exhibit opening receptions, lectures and educational programs.
Accomplishments/honors: Served on young professionals panel for Texas Association of Museums Annual Meeting in 2018. Created a Galveston History video series, “Artifacts.Stories” with Galveston.com in 2018. Helped raise funds to redesign and update the library’s fourth floor exhibit galleries (opening late 2019). Contributed an essay for an upcoming book on women artists in Texas (to be published by Texas A&M University Press in 2020.).
Community involvement: Organized a networking group for museum professionals in Galveston county in 2014. This group meets quarterly to discuss upcoming projects and explores ways to collaborate with one another. Currently serve on the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau's Cultural and Historical Tourism Committee. Served on city of Galveston’s 175th Anniversary Committee.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I not only enjoy history myself, but I enjoy sharing what I've learned with others. Working in a museum allows me to not only preserve pieces of Galveston history, but to share these artifacts through exhibits and educational programs.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
From an early age, I enjoyed learning about ancient civilizations in school, and I had some wonderful history teachers in middle school and high school. I really wanted to be an archaeologist when I grew up.
What was your first job?
I did lots of babysitting as a high school student.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never put off until tomorrow what you can do today.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I learn something new every day and get to work with a wonderful team of passionate employees at Rosenberg Library.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It's not possible to please every person all of the time. Don't let negative criticism keep you from feeling good about what you've worked hard to accomplish.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My husband works in a completely different field, but he is able to offer to great insight and career advice whenever I need it.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy going to the gym, watching movies with my kids and cooking with my husband.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm afraid of heights.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue figuring out new ways to make learning about history fun, especially for kids in the technology age.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I've always thought I would enjoy being a teacher.
