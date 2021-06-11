Valedictorian: Shelby Peck

A Friendswood resident, Shelby Peck has attended Bay Area Christian School (BACS) for 12 years. She is a leader in the Student Council, National Beta Club and National Honor Society at her school. She is also a member of Varsity Golf, the Social Media team, the Chapel Praise Band and is involved in art.
During her time at BACS, she has been awarded First Place in the school science fair for an experiment examining the correlation of teen social media use and mental health. She also has received awards for Highest Average and has been recognized by faculty for Outstanding Student and Christian Character.
She is an active member at First Baptist Church Friendswood where she has served as a volunteer leader for elementary, middle school and high school students as well as children with special needs.
Shelby plans to attend Baylor University in the fall, majoring in International Studies and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. She received a total of $81,000 from Baylor in scholarships, was selected as a $1,000 National Beta Club scholarship finalist and was selected as a National Alliance of Christian Schools scholarship semifinalist. She hopes to work in the government or an international office to help defend and advocate for children in situations of injustice.
Shelby would like to thank God for being a foundation and guiding her in all aspects of her life; her parents for loving her well and giving her endless support; her teachers for their care and dedication to her education; and her three siblings for always giving her a safe space at home.
