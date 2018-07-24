Sean Skipworth

Age: 36
City of residence: Dickinson
Current title: Associate professor of government
Place of business: College of the Mainland; I also teach part time as an adjunct for Galveston College
Education: Double majored with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Studies, Midwestern State University; Master of Arts in Political Science (Political Theory Focus) from University of Houston
Family: Melissa Skipworth, wife and College of the Mainland trustee representing District 5 since June 2017 (portions of western Dickinson, northern portion of Santa Fe and unincorporated areas of western Galveston County); Christopher Skipworth, son, 6
Professional responsibilities: As a professor of government, I educate students about politics in America. My goal as an educator in the field of political science is to equip students with the skills they need to participate in our system of government. It is not a coincidence that political engagement has suffered at the same time that social interaction has faltered. I focus on engaging students in objective debates over contemporary political issues while teaching them about the principles our country was founded on.
I have served as an officer in our Faculty Senate and am currently the Faculty Senate president. I served as the chair of COM's Curriculum Committee for two years. I worked with faculty across campus to ensure curriculum remained relevant to our students and served their long-term educational/career goals. These efforts involved coordination with our faculty, administration and with state higher education regulators. Our internal processes for curriculum development were antiquated and arcane. As chair of the committee, I worked to streamline these processes and decrease the paperwork involved in creating and amending curriculum.
As a member of the president's cabinet, I provide a faculty perspective to the decision-making process on campus and I explain the administration's perspective to faculty. I review the college's budgetary process and participate in the financial decision making processes on campus. I regularly aid in review and amendment of college policies and regulations. I have also personally led efforts to revise and write college policies.
As Student Government Association advisor, I devote many hours outside the classroom to mentoring our student leaders. I worked to establish a "sandbox" of sorts for our student leaders in which to hone their leadership skills when I became an advisor in 2013. I worked with the college to have a budget set aside for SGA and to provide them with governing authority over student clubs and organizations. This enables our students to model governance in the college environment and work through questions of general policy, financial management, and even disciplinary actions when appropriate. Together with the SGA co-advisor, we have established a structured program including team building/leadership training retreats, regular meetings and outside mentorship. I have coached our student leaders to host campus-wide student forums where students voice concerns to campus administrative leaders. Our students have hosted roundtable discussions with candidates for Texas House District 23 and moderated a debate between candidates for COM's Board of Trustees in 2015.
I have also guided student leaders in their efforts to advocate for the student body to COM's administration and to our representatives in Austin. Our SGA has advocated for single parents by successfully convincing the college administration to expand changing table access in restrooms, has advocated for expanded access to mental health resources for students, and has facilitated voter registration drives on campus. I could go on, but I hope I have illustrated that I take my responsibility to mentor and guide our community's future leaders seriously and have pushed our SGA to be an active voice on our campus and in our community. This is by far the most rewarding part of my career at COM.
Accomplishments/honors: Elected as an officer in College of the Mainland's Faculty Senate in 2014 and have served as Faculty Senate president from 2016 to the president. I am the only non-tenured faculty member ever elected to serve as Faculty Senate president. Earned tenure at College of the Mainland in 2017. Served as advisor for College of the Mainland's Student Government Association since 2013. Notable accomplishments during my time as advisor:
In 2013, College of the Mainland was appointed to serve as the parliamentarian school for the Region V Texas Junior College Student Government Association. (TJCSGA) Region V is comprised of most of the community colleges in the greater Houston area.
In 2015, COM's SGA was elected to the position of Region V TJCSGA President.
In 2017, COM's SGA was elected to the position of Region V TJCSGA Parliamentarian.
in 2018, COM's SGA was elected to the position of Region V TJCSGA Secretary.
Also in 2018, COM's SGA was elected to serve as state treasurer for the statewide TJCSGA association. This group is comprised of every community college in the state of Texas. Under my guidance as treasurer school advisor, our chapter will learn to manage finances for a professional organization by overseeing a $100,000-plus budget. This will involve establishing articles of nonprofit incorporation.
Elected to the position of Region V Student Government Association advisor in 2015. In this role, I mentored student leaders from across the greater Galveston/Houston area. Taught students how to run public meetings, use proper parliamentary procedure, and guided them as they developed leadership skills.
Recognized by College of the Mainland in 2013 for constructing an "exemplary" online course. This is the highest ranking bestowed on an online course by COM.
Nominated for COM Teacher of the Year in 2017 by College of the Mainland students.
Appointed by College of the Mainland's Board of Trustees to serve on the college's Presidential Search Committee in 2016. COM's current president, Warren Nichols, was hired as a result of this process.
Nominated for Galveston College Employee of the Year by Galveston College students in 2013.
Invited, and joined, the President's Cabinet at College of the Mainland in 2017.
I have been a vocal advocate for collaboration and change on College of the Mainland's campus. When I began work at the college in 2012, the atmosphere on campus was toxic and combative. I stood up to divisive elements on campus by establishing myself as a vocal advocate for calm collaboration between employees and college leadership. I sought to do my part in repairing the college's relationship with the community by countering a divisive narrative in the papers by presenting an alternative voice and by joining with co-workers to establish COMPeers, which established an avenue for the college to engage positively with the community.
I have worked hard to establish myself as a calm leader on campus and routinely serve as a bridge between employees and our administration. Issues arise at every workplace and many employees see me as someone they can come to for counsel and assistance in resolving their issues amicably. This is a big deal for COM, as anyone that has followed the college for the past 10 years or so could attest. Issues at COM were often aired publicly and in a confrontational manner. This caused immense damage to the college's standing in the community and to campus morale. I continuously work behind the scenes to maintain the collaborative and peaceful environment that has emerged at College of the Mainland.
As Faculty Senate president, I reached out to COM's Board of Trustees during the difficult period following President Lewis' resignation in 2016. I facilitated faculty forums with Trustee Rachel Delgado and later with Trustee Alan Waters to help reduce tensions and increase transparency on campus. These sorts of open discussions between employees and the board had not taken place in many, many years.
I would not begin to claim that I am solely or even predominately responsible for the turn around at COM. However, I do feel I can reasonably claim to have played a significant role in this transformation in the past and that I continue to contribute to positive change at COM in the present.
Community involvement: Founder of COMPeers (a College of the Mainland employee charitable group). Served as president of COMPeers from 2013-17. Operate and coordinate fundraisers with other employees that fund student scholarships, assist local school districts with school supplies, and assist community members experiencing hardship.
My wife and I recently established an endowed scholar for College of the Mainland students. This scholarship will cover all tuition, fees and textbook costs for a needy student for an academic year.
Delegate to Gulf Coast Labor Council and Galveston County Labor Assembly since 2016.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I was interested in politics from a young age, and by the time I began taking upper level courses in political science during my undergraduate work, I knew that I wasn’t ready for that academic discussion of political science to end. I felt called to share my passion for political life with students in the classroom.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
The president, a lawyer and, according to my mother, He-Man.
What was your first job?
A legal assistant for the law firm of Purdue, Brandon & Fielder, LLC. They are tax attorneys, and I usually brought paperwork to and from the courthouse, but sometimes participated in delinquent tax seizures and collections.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Poor leaders boss people around while good leaders work with others to craft a shared vision.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Building lasting connections with students and impacting their lives outside of the classroom.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't assume that every student fails due to a lack of effort.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Dr. Watson, one of my undergraduate political science professors. He was the sharpest and most difficult professor in the department. I admired his intellect and appreciated that his high standards pushed me to work harder in order to succeed.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Binge watch (and critique) dramas with my wife, go out on the town with family and take in football during the fall.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am a descendant of Thomas Jefferson Rusk, who was the first Secretary of War of the Republic of Texas and joined Sam Houston as the first U.S. senators from the annexed State of Texas.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
To continuously seek out ways to better engage students in the classroom and to develop leadership skills necessary to foster a climate of collegiality and collaboration on campus.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be involved in politics in some capacity either as a part of some government entity, as a lawyer or in political campaign strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.