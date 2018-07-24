Lauren Scott

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Executive director
Place of business: Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund
Education: Master of Science in Social Work, University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work; Bachelor of Arts in English, Texas Lutheran University
Family: My husband and I moved to Galveston in 2005 after Hurricane Rita to restore a 1870s historic cottage. After Hurricane Ike deepened our commitment to Galveston, commuting to Houston was no longer an option. We decided we couldn't imagine living anywhere else, and we didn't want to. I'm lucky enough to now live, grow, work, play and to be rearing a family in Galveston for nearly 13 years. I'm even luckier to get to do so with my husband/co-parent/partner in crime of 17 years, Kevin Scott, and our three wild and wonderful kids. My oldest daughter, Georgia, is 7 years old (going on 30), finishing first grade at Oppe Elementary, and is the Scott household CEO. Lola is nearly 5 years old and is our fiercely independent firecracker who loves animals, art and independence. And our youngest, Peter, is 2½ years old and is a ball of sunshine, smiles and Star Wars. Both of our youngest attend Children's Coalition of Galveston.
Professional responsibilities: I am so grateful that since the start of my professional career, I have been able to work in partnership with and behalf of mission-driven organizations that seek to improve the lives of people and communities. I am deeply passionate about connecting people, ideas and opportunities to collectively tackle problems and identify solutions in service of people and community. I am so excited to be able to carry on this mission-driven work in the community I love. I recently accepted the position of executive director of the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund executing the mission to "further the vision and heritage of the Kempner family's commitment to philanthropy and sense of responsibility to society." Ninety-five percent of the Kempner Fund's philanthropic efforts support Galveston-serving organizations and projects through grant-making and program-related investments. Through this role, I also get the additional opportunities to serve on the Galveston County Recovery Fund, Galveston Roundtable of Foundations and the Galveston 2039 Community Visioning project. Prior to joining the Kempner Fund, I served as associate director for Behavioral Health and Research in UTMB's Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, where I oversaw Behavioral Health and Research efforts, including developing prevention efforts and scaling an evidence-based healthy relationships program for youth. Previously, I developed and managed education and community engagement programs like the UTMB/Ball High School Research & Design Program and developed the ongoing SCI Café series that connects UTMB scientists and community members over a cup of coffee at Mod Coffeehouse. Between finishing my graduate degree in social work and the start of my professional work in Galveston, I cut my teeth at a national public education nonprofit headquartered in Houston where I learned from and worked alongside passionate people all over the country who were working collectively to improve the quality of public schools across the nation.
Accomplishments/honors: 2009 Preservation Award from Galveston Historical Foundation for the renovation of our previous historic home built in the early 1870s in the Silk Stocking National Historic District in Galveston. We locally landmarked our current historic 1960s modernist home in 2016.
Community involvement: In addition to my involvement through my position with the Kempner Fund, I serve or have served in the following capacities: current board member and past president of Family Service Center of Galveston County; board member of Galveston Diaper Bank; member of Galveston County Adverse Childhood and Community Experiences (ACEs) Collaborative; past president and member of Children's Coalition of Galveston; one of the original design team members of the Causeway Galveston Initiative that is a partnership among Galveston ISD, Family Service Center of Galveston County, Teen Health Center Inc., and Behavioral Health & Research at UTMB. CG supports youth and educators through social and emotional learning and integrated mental health in GISD schools through a whole school approach with evidence-based strategies, programs and services from prevention to at risk and high risk students. Previous board member and current member of Galveston Historical Foundation.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into social work and into mission-driven work more broadly because I want to help people. I started my career as a high school teacher, driven by a desire to show up for people as others had done for me, and then went to graduate school with the intention of becoming a youth counselor. What I discovered was that what excited and terrified me — what made me come alive — was macro social work, or the study and practice of how interventions on a larger scale than an individual can impact entire community systems. I love the challenge and excitement of creative organizational and community work toward improving the health and vitality of people and communities. I’m so grateful to be sharing my passion in this space with those who are committed to this work in Galveston.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I spent a lot of time imagining, exploring and role-playing around careers and identities. The common element in all the imaginative play was about helping people and creating. As a young child, I probably spent the most time pretending to be an artist and a writer.
What was your first job?
My first job while in high school was working at a local bakery and restaurant where I did a little bit of everything from taking orders and working the cash register to making sandwiches and busing tables. My favorite part of the job was the personal interactions with customers, especially the regulars who came in for coffee and donuts. I always thought I got a peek into the best of people at Saturday morning breakfast.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I’ve received is that most people don’t want advice. They want to be seen. Rather than advice, some quotes that I carry with me include:
“The world owes me nothing; we owe each other the world.” Ani DiFranco
“Lean into the discomfort of the work.” Brené Brown
The first one keeps me centered in work. The second is a social work practice that reminds me that discomfort is where discovery lies, so to pay attention for it and ask questions when it arises.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The best thing about this work is the opportunity to support and learn from some of the most passionate, brilliant and committed people working tirelessly to improve quality of life, especially for Galvestonians. It is truly a joy and a privilege to execute a mission that is centered on supporting mission-driven work of those committed to creating and serving our community, particularly some of our most vulnerable friends and neighbors. It’s so very cool to support those focused on serving others while also getting the opportunity to think, create and solution-seek.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Like Charles Eames said, “Eventually everything connects.” My career path certainly hasn’t felt like a linear path, so keep pursuing the thing(s) that scare and excite you. For me, that is macro social work and community engagement. Though not always immediately clear in the moment, I learned to lean in and pursue the topics that excited me, which ultimately led to better clarity of my passions and career path. And, the other critical piece for me is that authenticity matters. I’m going to quote Brené Brown again: “What we know matters, but who we are matters more.”
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I’m super grateful to count some incredible women as mentors throughout my life. The women in my family are a wild, creative force to be reckoned with, and I’m so grateful for my grandmother and aunts, in particular, for blazing their own unique paths and providing that model. Professionally, I count my first boss, Stephanie Smith-Arce, with not only modeling what strong, supportive female leadership looks like but for her mentorship and guidance when I was at the very start of my career. I would be no where without the incredible teachers in my life, especially Dr. Jean Kantambu Latting and Dr. Brené Brown at the University of Houston’s Graduate College of Social Work. Their work and guidance challenged me and granted me the tools I still use every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Relax?! What’s that? I have three kids. Actually, I have them to thank for my love of the beach. It’s my recharge, so most weekends you’ll find all of us out at our beach spot. When I get the rare gift of solitude, my most favorite of all things is an early morning breakfast with coffee, the newspaper, and pen and paper. Mix all of these in a hole-in-the-wall diner, and I’m golden.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m actually an introvert who just so happens to really like and enjoy people. I love talking, creating, discovering and engaging with people, I just need some alone time afterward ... and maybe a nap.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope I get surprised! I do my best work when I get to learn and grow by pushing and supporting ideas that better our community and promote social justice. I love fostering connections and relationships among people and ideas.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Whatever my other gig might be, I imagine it would involve creating and connecting with and on behalf of others. One of the great loves I discovered as an adult is architecture and design. Great architecture is like great art — it moves you no matter what style it is. Galveston’s architecture is what drew us here in the first place. So, if I was lucky, perhaps I would be a designer of some sort. Like Iris Apfel says, “Color can raise the dead.”
