Dewan Clayborn

Age: 31
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: President and CEO
Place of Business: League City Regional Chamber of Commerce
Education: BA in Business Administration from the University of Central Arkansas
Family: Family is the backbone of life and a representation of my philosophy that we are stronger together. I have two successful brothers and parents who have been married for over 36 years.
Professional Responsibilities: As president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, I oversee the operations of the chamber of commerce. I work with various organizations, businesses, individuals and groups, both in and out of League City, to ensure economic prosperity in my chamber's region.
Accomplishments/Honors: Since becoming president and CEO, the chamber has brought in more than 300 new members. The chamber has grown exponentially in popularity and prominence. I recently was appointed to be part of the University of Houston's Business Management Leadership Advisory Panel.
Community Involvement: I am a proud Christian and a lead usher at my church, The Church Without Walls. I help facilitate Bible studies and serve as a mentor for my church's youth. I am also a brand ambassador for the Christian clothing line Overflow Season.
I do annual toy drives where I donate toys to several Title I schools. I also host back-to-school drives and created my own scholarship where I gives money to high school students. I sponsor the proms at Westbury High School, which is also a Title I school.
I serve on multiple non-profit boards and am a mentor for the Chauncy Glover project, as well as a founder and mentor of BRANCH (Brothers Renovating Adolescents and Creating Heroes), a mentorship program dedicated to helping minority children in single-parent homes or in the juvenile system. I am also on the board of directors for the African American Marketing Association.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I consider my spiritual gift to be serving others. I took a leap of faith.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A professional basketball player.
What was your first job?
Server at Pappadeaux.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Have some fun, and don't be so serious all the time!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Helping businesses scale.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't try to please everyone.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Terry Williams, vice president of H-E-B. He is my greatest mentor because the way he leads a major retail company while also having a grand philanthropic spirit inspires me in what I do every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Play basketball and spend time with loved ones.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am the baby of the family, the youngest of my brothers.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would like to grow to the point where I am here solely for support and visionary inspiration, where my staff run the day-to-day operations and make decisions as the leaders they are.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably still be in retail.
