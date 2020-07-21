Age: 33
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Managing partner, Helix Insurance Group
Education: Three degrees – University of Houston Bauer School of Business with a degree in marketing, entrepreneurship, sales and a minor in international business.
Family: I am married to my wife/business partner Emily Rust going on four years now, and we have four dogs.
Professional responsibilities: Includes being an influential member of the community by making sure the residents across Texas, especially Galveston, know their options when buying insurance on the coast. Top specialty broker in the United States, which brokers auto, home, life insurance and commercial insurance across the state of Texas. I am the sales director of Helix Insurance Group's sales team. Responsibilities seem endless for an entrepreneur managing a multimillion-dollar company, so there are many hats I wear in my day-to-day responsibilities. I really enjoy mentoring our young sales team members who are growing in a two-year training program to have their own Helix franchise and become their own agent. It truly is teaching the younger generation how to build a business.
Accomplishments/honors: I graduated from the No. 1 entrepreneurship and sales program in the country at the University of Houston in December 2010. While at the University of Houston, I worked for Liberty Mutual on the No. 1 sales team in the country and decided insurance was my passion. I have a bit of an insurance heritage – my grandfather was a former insurance commissioner of Texas under President George W. Bush. I have a LUTCF (Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow) professional designation. I am known for developing high-performance sales teams over the past decade.
After having a unique captive/broker roll with Liberty Mutual for almost seven and a half years, I moved to the broker side of things buying in to Helix Insurance Group in October 2017. In just two short years, I have a team of agents representing more than 100 different insurance carriers, including some of the largest insurers, such as Liberty, Mutual, Safeco, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive, Travelers, MetLife, Mercury and tons more.
My wife specializes in commercial insurance and is a managing partner for Helix Insurance Group. She recently was featured in Voyage Houston, a local magazine featuring up and coming entrepreneurs.
I have several large notable partnerships with a few of the bigger carriers, like Progressive's "Progressive Platinum Membership," where only 26 agents in the entire Houston and surrounding areas are appointed within this exclusive club. I was one of two MetLife broker/agents to be a part of a top-secret pilot MetLife is running in order to better understand buyers in the Houston market and how to best serve them.
The Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston C. T. Bauer College of Business has been recognized as one of the best nationally for educating entrepreneurs, landing at the No. 1 spot on the list of Top 25 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurs in Entrepreneur magazine.
• The Program for Excellence in Selling – Student, December 2009 – December 2010, No. 1 sales program in the nation as a result of winning the National Collegiate Sales Competition for years 2011 and 2012. Most extensive sales program curriculum in the nation.
• Helix Insurance Group was named the 2018 and 2019 Best of the Islands Awards Best Insurance Company for Galveston.com
• Galveston.com, January 2019 – Every year, the community votes for the “Best of the Islands Awards” for the best companies to do business with. Helix Insurance Group is so honored to be voted the No. 1 insurance brokerage on the island and in the Galveston County.
• 2016 Sellebrities Wall Plaque on the University of Houston's Steven Stagner Sales Excellence Institute Sales "Wall of Fame." I was selected by the Sales Program Director John Pingel.
• 2016 Liberty Elite Leaders Award
• 2015-16 top overall producer for multiple zone and countrywide top producer awards
• 2016 Liberty Mutual Mulligans of Golf Award Top Producer
• 2014 Pacesetter Plus Award Winner, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Liberty Life Masters Award Winner for Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston
• 2014 Liberty Elite Leaders Award
• 2013 Top Producer for the Kingwood Branch, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• 2013 Texas Zone Auto Crown Award – 500 auto policies sold, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Circle of Winners – Golden Circle Award, Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston, December 2013
• Liberty Leaders Award 2014, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Liberty Life Leaders Award 2014, Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston
• Liberty Mutual Mentor Achievement Award, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Pacesetter Award 2013, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• 2013 Liberty Legends Award – Top Producer
• 2012 Countrywide National Rookie of the Year Top Producer overall – 932 polices for auto, home and life insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• 2012 Top Producer for the Kingwood Branch, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• 2012 Zone Crown Award – Auto Insurance – 492 auto policies sold, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Circle of Winners – Silver Circle Award, Liberty Mutual Insurance , December 2012
• Excellence in Annuity Sales Award, Liberty Mutual Insurance, December 2012
• Liberty Leaders 2013, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Liberty Life Leaders Award 2013, Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston
• 2012 Liberty Life Masters, Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston
• Pacesetter Award 2012, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf – Countrywide Top Producer
• 2011 Countrywide National Rookie of the Year Top Life Producer – 109 life policies sold in eight months, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• 2011 Top Producer for the Kingwood Branch, Liberty Mutual
• Eight-time New Business Achievement Award Winner – Life insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, December 2011
Circle of Winners – Silver Circle Award, Liberty Mutual Insurance, December 2011
• Liberty Leaders Award 2011, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Liberty Leaders Award 2012, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• 2011 Lamp Lighter Fast Start Award, Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston
• 2011 Lamplighters Club, Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston
• Lamplighter Fast Start, Liberty Mutual Insurance, September 2011
• Personal Liability Policy Fast Start Accelerator Award, Liberty Mutual Insurance, September 2011
• Pursuit of Excellence, Liberty Mutual Insurance, July 2011
• Pacesetter Award, Liberty Mutual Insurance, June 2011
• Personal Liability Policy Fast Start Accelerator Award 2011, Liberty Mutual Insurance
I am well known in Houston for developing high-volume sales teams of younger millennials. These professionals have been a part of my two-year training program before they have an opportunity to go off on their own. I have a consistent track record of hiring, training and developing more than 30 young professionals specifically from the sales program at the No. 1 sales program in the world at the University of Houston, the Stephen Stagner Sales Excellence Institute.
I was recognized by Houston city officials as well as several local mega churches in the Houston area with the Hope City Navy Award for using my airboat to rescue more than 577 people during Hurricane Harvey, working directly with the Coast Guard helicopters on very dangerous, high-risk, hard-to-get-to rescue missions, where the majority of victims were elderly and trapped in places – from nursing homes to grocery stores and even their own homes. I was featured on multiple news stations as well as interviewed by more than six different local stations and even ABC World News. I shut down my entire insurance brokerage during the week of Hurricane Harvey and dedicated more than seven 24-hour days to saving elderly victims who could not get out of hard-to-reach places.
I am a member of the University of Houston Alumni Association, Entrepreneurship Program Alumni Association and Sales Program Alumni Association, where I constantly give back and mentor younger students.
I am also a member and big supporter of the American Heart Association.
Community involvement: Mentor to college students in the No. 1 entrepreneurship program in the world – the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship and the Stephen Stagner Sales Institute. I am the leader of the Hope City Navy with Hope City Church, which is an organization that provides disaster relief to flood victims around the city of Houston. During Hurricane Harvey, I saved 577 elderly citizens and children in my airboat. We are basically on call 24/7, and if we get a call from someone stranded, we go and rescue them in my airboat, especially during big floods and hurricanes. My wife and I are big on giving back and helping the less fortunate and do so around the holidays and Christmas when many families don't get to enjoy nice meals and clothes.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I got an internship with one of the top agents in the country for Liberty Mutual. He came and spoke to one of our sales classes at the University of Houston, and I wanted to work for him and be one of the best, too!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Just an entrepreneur. I had everything from vending machine businesses, to landscaping businesses, to wakeboarding lessons to purchase the boat I wanted, to snow cone stands, to training hunting dogs.
What was your first job?
I had my best friend's sisters baking cookies in the winter time and paid them to stand on the corner of the streets in our neighborhood selling the cookies.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
One of my mentors told me in college “Adam you have four businesses right now and you also sell insurance. Imagine how much more insurance you could sell if you put all of your focus on one thing.” He was 100 percent right.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get paid to help people. We have a huge impact on people’s financial situations and even sometimes are the determining factor of whether someone is able to purchase a home down on the coast or not. Not very many people can say they truly get paid to help people and I love it!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I love life to the fullest so not much. I do wish I would have learned more about authentic trust versus blind trust. It would of helped me with several business partners throughout the years.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have too many to chose one. Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED: He guided me through some very big decisions while I was in the entrepreneurship program at the University of Houston and was always so supportive and encouraging! Second would be my parents: They are a true testament to grit and hard work and were the best example. Third, my grandfather Elton Bomer: He was the insurance commissioner of Texas as well as the Secretary of State for Texas and he has always been an amazing example of hard work and always doing right by others! Fourth is Warren Buffett: He worked closely with the entrepreneurship program at the University of Houston since he purchased the founder of the program, Melvyn Wolff's beloved Star Furniture. This was the only undergraduate program Buffet worked with in the country and he was deeply encouraging and a wise sounding board for crazy business ideas.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to spend time with my wife and dogs and taking the boat to “bands on the sand” at Moody Gardens on the weekends. I offshore fish a lot. I love to duck and goose hunt.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
How approachable I am and how willing I am to help others if they would ask for it!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I plan to grown more in my career every day by hiring, training and developing highly skilled sales talent and helping others accomplish their dreams!
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Probably something crazy like running a fishing charter company at our house in Costa Rica!
