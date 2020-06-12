Parents: Michael and Rachael Stephenson
College you plan to attend: Texas A& M University at College Station
Major: Chemical Engineering
What are your career plans? I plan to work as a chemical engineer in the field of human spaceflight under companies such as Boeing or SpaceX.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? High school taught me how to push myself to be the best person I can be.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My high school marching and concert band was my favorite activity. The band allowed me to meet and become closer with some of my best friends and make countless memories that I’ll carry with me for life.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I’m not the most popular at my school, but I loved interacting with everyone in the school and forming friendships with people who were almost polar opposites from me.
What are you looking forward to about college? In college, I’m most looking forward to meeting new people and learning even more to allow myself to be the best that I can be.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? Far and beyond the most important thing that I have been a part of has been my band attending the ATSSB State marching competition this past fall. As the drum major, I was a big part in helping everyone learn their marching fundamentals and keeping everyone on track, and seeing all of our hard work lead us to the biggest competition that we could possibly attend was one of the most rewarding experiences that I have ever had.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I like to play tabletop games, card games and video games. I build my own desktop computers, play saxophone and guitar, and take up a series of smaller hobbies every now and again.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? My absolute favorite show to binge watch every year or two is “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It was my favorite cartoon as a kid and I find myself enjoying it more and more every time I watch it.
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal would be my housecat, Mango. He’s super kind and caring, but is often a bit lazy and will eat nonstop.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My dad has always told me that it costs absolutely nothing to be kind to someone. I have done my absolute best to carry this bit of advice with me everywhere I go, and it never fails to help me make a lasting impression.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I’m mostly an open book, though most of my friends are surprised when I tell them that there was a two-week period when I was younger where I couldn’t move my legs due to some spinal issue.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? If I could meet anyone, I would meet my Great Uncle Jiggs. He was a WWII veteran and unfortunately passed right before I was born. I would love to meet the man I was named after and hear stories from his past.
Where do you get your news? I get most of my news either secondhand from my family or through social media such as Reddit or Twitter.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? While I don’t particularly follow most of the current social media trends, I think the most influential social media currently is likely either Tik Tok due to how widespread its user base is or Twitter as it gives everyone a place to say whatever is on their minds.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? To me, one of the biggest issues of our generation is the rise of the anti-vaccination movement. People who do not vaccinate their children are not only putting their own children in danger but other people as well, all while basing their entire movement on flawed research that has no actual scientific backing.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? I think the piece of advice I could have used the most is that the world will change around you no matter how much you try to keep things going exactly how you want. It is orders of magnitude easier to embrace the unexpected and make the best out of the situation given to you, rather than spending so much energy trying to make everything happen the way you want it to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.