Age: 39
City of residence: Houston
Current title: Director, Division of Medical Genetics and Metabolism
Place of business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Post graduate, University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston, residency in Pediatrics and Medical Genetics, 2009-2014; University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston, Postdoctoral Fellowship, 2008-2009; graduate, University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston, Medical Doctorate Degree, 2004-2008; Undergraduate, Texas Lutheran University, Seguin, Bachelor of Science degree with honors, 1998-2002, biology with minor in chemistry
Professional responsibilities: As the director of our division, I manage a 10-person team of physicians, genetic counselors and ancillary staff to cover our clinical and educational responsibilities, as well as our outreach programs.
Clinical responsibilities at UTMB:
For our medical genetics clinics, we provide comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis for patients with potential genetic conditions. Our scope encompasses all forms of genetic conditions, including, but not limited to, conditions with neurological, cardiac, endocrine, renal and skeletal abnormalities. We provide treatment and surveillance of conditions with genetic etiologies such as lysosomal storage diseases and muscular dystrophy. We provide services to adult and pediatric populations in both the Galveston and League City area.
For our metabolic clinics, we provide counseling, surveillance and treatment for patients with inborn errors of metabolism such as phenylketonuria, glutaric aciduria, etc. Provide acute inpatient care at John Sealy Hospital and outpatient care to both pediatric and adult populations. We facilitate diagnostic confirmation for patients that are found to be positive through the state mandated Texas DSHS Newborn Screening Program.
For our prenatal clinics, we facilitate diagnosis, determine inherited risk factors, and provide anticipatory guidance for mothers of babies with genetic conditions. We provide pre-pregnancy counseling for patients with personal history and/or family history of genetic conditions. Our current outreach programs include collaboration clinics in Angleton, Pearland, Pasadena and Sugar Land. We provide telemedicine genetic counseling to Beaumont and Conroe.
For our cancer genetics clinics, we provides counseling and screening for both pediatric and adult patients at personal risk for hereditary cancer predisposition syndromes and family members with a family history of predisposition for cancer at the MDAnderson Cancer building in League City and PCP in Galveston.
Teaching responsibilities at UTMB: Pediatric Board Review for Pediatric Residents, 2014-present; Medical Genetics Lecture Series for MS1 Students, 2014-present; Mini-mester for MS2 Students, 2014-2015; EER PBL for MS2 Students, 2015-2016; GIN PBL for MS2 Students, 2015-present; Practice of Medicine (POM 1) for MS1 Students, 2015-2016; Practice of Medicine (POM 2) for MS2 Students, 2016-present; MLT Lectures for MS1 Students, 2014-present; GIN Lectures for MS2 Students, 2016-present
Supervising and mentoring: Pediatric Residents Required Medical Genetics Clinic, 2014-present; Pediatric 3rd Year Resident Medical Genetics Elective, 2014-present; MS1 4 week Preceptorship, 2015-present; MS3 Students Require Specialty Clinic Rotation, 2014-present; MS4 Students Medical Genetics Elective, 2014-present; Osler Society’s Vesalius Mentoring Group, 2015-present
Facilitator: Molecules, Cells, Tissue Course MS1 Students, 2014-present
Accomplishments/honors: Top Doctors of 2017 Award recognized by Houstonia, 2017; UTMB Employee Appreciation Award, 2017; Outstanding Performance in Clinical, 2017; featured in “Empowering Knowledge" article in Change Magazine, 2014
Community involvement:
Metabolic Consultant, 2016-present
Texas Department of State Health Services Newborn Screening; contracted with UTMB. One of 14 physicians in Texas specializing in genetics and metabolics, who consult, collaborate and report on health status of Texas Newborns with abnormal screening results.
Metabolic Continuing Education, 2016-present
Host of the annual Texas Metabolic Summit. An all-day conference, which provides continuing education (CEUs) to metabolic dietitians and genetic counselors who specialize in medical genetics.
Medical Mission Trip to Nepal, April 2017
Harold Pine, MD, UTMB Physicians Group. Primary care physicians in pediatrics for the mission.
Praise and Worship Leader, 2003-2012
Pastor Chris Pate, City Life Church Houston. Prepared and Lead music for church service and functions.
Choral Singer, 2016-present
Betsy Weber, Houston Symphony Chorus. Performed as a Tenor 2 in multiple choral arrangements with the Houston Symphony
Medical Missions Primary Care Provider 2009-2016
Mike DelSignore, Glens Falls Medical Missions. Primary care physician in pediatrics and women’s health for the mission.
Philip Johnson, Faith in Practice. Primary care physician in pediatrics for the mission.
Camp PHEver Counselor and Doctor, 2009-present
Barbara Dominguez, Camp For All. Educated children on management of their phenylketonuria and provided supervision and care during camp activities. Acted as first responder to medical emergencies during camp.
