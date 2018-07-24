Nicki Huprich

Age: 33
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Broker/co-owner/manager
Place of business: RE/MAX Leading Edge and DogsBFF
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi; Texas real estate broker's license
Family: I am the only girl with three brothers. I am not a girly girl to say the least. I have been taught to be competitive and eat fast. I am not a competitive person by nature. My entire family makes a competition of everything, so since I was young I only knew to make everything a competition. My biggest competitor to this day is myself. My family is a huge part of my life and have been my constant motivators by either telling me I can't do something or being my biggest cheerleaders. They are not always the first ones to say I will be able to accomplish something. Some of my biggest accomplishments have come from them telling me, "you can't" or "you won't." The best part about my family is that even if they don't think I will accomplish something, they are still my biggest support system. Best example, when I was 23 years old, my mom told me I wouldn't make it as a Realtor, but she said if you want to try it, I will pay for your classes. She did, and now look at where I am! I do not have children, but I do have two four-legged kids that are my everything.
Professional responsibilities: I am the broker and manager of the No. 1 real estate brokerage on the island. I also actively represent buyers and sellers in the real estate process, closing an average of 90 transactions a year. In addition to real estate sales and management, I opened a pet-sitting business, DogsBFF. With DogsBFF, I have the opportunity of spending time with animals, which helps add a change of pace to my busy days.
Accomplishments/honors: Over the past several years, I have been a top producer on the island. In 2017, I was No. 16 in the state of Texas for RE/MAX. In 2014, I was honored by Houston Association of Realtors for its 20 under 40 Rising Stars in Real Estate. I have been in the RE/MAX Platinum Club from 2013-16, and in 2017, was in the Chairman's Club. I have received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. I also graduated from the Texas Realtors Leadership Program and have several real estate designations: Seller Representative Specialist, Accredited Buyer Representative, Luxury Home and Marketing Specialist, Resort and Second Home Property Specialist, Graduate Realtor Institute, Social Media Pro, At Home With Diversity. Every year, I make it a goal to obtain a new designation, I also encourage my agents to do this as well as I believe it is important to always continue your education.
Community involvement: I have been involved in the Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters (GCBBBS) organization as a Big to my Little, Jackie, for the last five years. I am now a member of the GCBBBS board. Five years ago, I registered to do the Conoco Phillips 5K with a few friends. My oldest brother told me I was a wimp and needed to do the 10K. Running was something I hated to do but the challenge was on. I changed my registration to the 10K. To this day, I make it a goal to do a marathon a year and run for local organizations such as The Galveston County Daily News Press Run, UTMB FunD Run, Toughest 10K, etc. I can say I do not love to run, but I do love giving back! With running, I am able to give back and have my self-challenge. I have also been able to encourage more people to join me, so we have been able to grow the fundraising efforts together. Running wasn't enough. Year after year, I watched Ironman come to town and always wanted to compete but was scared of the swim. Last year, I did my first triathlon, and this year, I completed Ironman 70.3 in Galveston. My office also sponsors several local events a year. For every transaction I close, I donate to the Texas Children's Miracle Network in honor of my client. I also donate to various nonprofits throughout the year. Since 2014, I have actively served on the Houston Association of Realtors MLS Advisory Board. In 2017, I was on the Houston Association of Realtors Professional Advisory Committee. The past couple of years I have participated in the General Land Office Spring Beach Clean-Up efforts.
Why did you go into your particular field?
As a Realtor, I went into the field because I was surrounded by Realtors working as a weekend receptionist at a local real estate office and within my family. Seeing their constant day-to-day life and how they helped their clients, I decided it was something I wanted to try. I was pretty fresh out of college and at that time trying anything to find my career was what I was ready for. I started DogsBFF, a pet-sitting and dog-walking service because I love being around animals. I wanted something to add a change of pace in my crazy days.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A teacher.
What was your first job?
I was 14 years old and got a job in guest services at Chain-O-Lakes Resort. This is kind of where it all started in realizing I love helping people and customer service.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Sleep on it (Thank you, Linda Sivy and Sue Johnson). This was not direct advice to me at the time but rather for clients. I had presented an offer to Sue's client and it was much lower than the asking price. I spoke to Linda, her assistant, and they said they advised their client to “sleep on it.” It seems like common sense, but often we make impulse decisions out of the immediate emotions we get from hearing news. To this day, I use this in personal and business practices.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
As a real estate agent, it is the negotiating and helping my clients through the process to make their dreams become reality. As a broker/manager of the agents in my office, I love teaching the agents and helping them become successful. As for DogsBFF, playing with the pets and watching their different personalities always brightens my day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't stress over everything (Thank you, Ryan Moody). After being in the business a few years Ryan finally told me, “Look you can't stress over everything. You have to let it go; you couldn't do anything to change the situation.” Some things you just don't have control over, and it does you no good to stress over them. Had I thought of this in the beginning, I could have saved a few trips to the salon and wouldn't be as gray as I am today.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I didn't have a direct mentor, but I will say my mom is the person I have watched and learned from. My mom is also a local real estate broker. She was the one that told me I wouldn't make it in the business but would pay for my schooling ... YAY! Once I got my license, she offered for me to be on her team, which I graciously declined. I wanted to be on my own. Since she was already very successful, I knew I would just be swallowed in her success. She has been a workaholic since I was young, and everything I have grown to be is from watching her succeed in all she does. I can say I would not be the person I am today if it weren't for her. Thank you, Mom ... aka Kelly Kelley.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Relax? I can't say that is part of my vocabulary. If I am not working, I am normally training for a race (Ironman 70.3 or a marathon), playing with my dogs or doing work around my house.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am awful at small talk, so I try to avoid situations where I would have to chit-chat.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am at the point in my career that I have found a very happy balance with work, family and friends. I can say this was a very difficult point to get to in my career and is sometimes challenging to maintain. I just hope to spread what I know and do to others.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Between selling real estate, managing agents and dog walking/pet sitting, I don't think not doing one of the three is something I would be without. However, if I were without any of these, I would volunteer. I love the time I spend with my Little Sister, Jackie, in the Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sister program. I could see me doing a lot more child mentoring and being involved in more nonprofit agencies with helping kids or animals.
