Age: 30
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Associate attorney
Place of Business: McLeod, Alexander, Powel & Apffel, PC
Education: Texas A&M University, Bachelor of Business Administration
South Texas College of Law, J.D.
Family: The most important thing in life is happiness, and strong family leads direct to that. No people on earth will ever love and care for you unconditionally like your family. While I don't have a child of my own, I will be having an adorable little beagle named Cassie come home with me next Friday, May 14. She will be loved in my home.
Professional Responsibilities: I am responsible for preparing all civil cases for trial. This includes drafting pre-trial motions, serving and responding to civil discovery, and taking pre-trial depositions. Another aspect of my job as an attorney is drafting contracts, real estate sales contracts and wills. I also do business formations in order to help local residents in starting their businesses.
Accomplishments/Honors: While in law school, I was a recipient of the Cali Excellence for the Future Award in Legal Research and Writing and Civil Trial Advocacy.
Community Involvement: I enjoy giving back to my community as much as possible, including our local school district. That is why I did not hesitate to accept an invitation to become a member of the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation's Board of Directors. Our organization raises money for GISD through grants. Our goal is to enrich the educational experience and prepare students for the future. I am also a member of the Knights of Momus and was a past guest speaker at Texas A&M University at Galveston's Law School Panel. The panel was for speaking to undergraduate students who were interested in attending law school. Finally, I was the 2018 chair for my law firm for the Galveston County Food Bank's annual Holiday Food Drive, which involved collecting donations of food and money for the food bank.
Why did you go into your particular field?
There were several respectable men who I grew up around during the course of my childhood. I admired them and thus had an interest in becoming an attorney. As it turned out, I greatly enjoyed my law classes at Texas A&M University. Next thing I knew, I took the LSAT, graduated from Texas A&M, and began attending South Texas College of Law.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I was a huge fan of “Jurassic Park” when I was a boy and still am to this day. So, growing up I always wanted to be a paleontologist to study dinosaurs and dig up a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
What was your first job?
My first job was a legal assistant/intern at a local law firm. It was a great experience, and I was happy for it to be a summer job at the end of college.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
During my first semester of law school, my Civil Procedure Professor Jim Paulsen told our class a story about his experiences while working in a big law firm. That day, he emphasized to our class how critical it was for us to figure what is important to us in our lives. Whether it be making big money in a big firm or spending time in your family, figure out what is important to you. His advice that day is truly the best I have ever received.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The favorite thing about my job is helping local members of our community with their everyday legal needs. Whether it be starting a business, completing a real estate deal or estate planning, it is a great feeling when people have the faith to entrust you with their well-being and livelihood.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I consider the start of my career being the first time I walked into a classroom at law school. I wish I would have known that, although the pressure, academic workload and uncertainly of law school can be daunting, things have a way of working themselves out. I have been fortunate enough that they have for me.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
The Honorable Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court who I interned with after my first year of law school and all of the partners at my law firm who not only have helped me, but who took a chance on me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I would love to say spending time with my precious beagle, Cassie, but nothing about being around her comes close to relaxing. She keeps me on my toes. In my spare time though, I enjoy watching baseball and college football, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Somewhere in the middle of all of those, I always like finding time to enjoy a nice pour of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, especially if it comes from the Buffalo Trace or Wild Turkey distilleries.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people do not know that although I am a hunter and fisherman, I am truly an animal lover. I believe all life, in any form, should be respected. For example, I went home one day and saw a mouse in my kitchen. I saw him again that evening and went to the hardware store the next day to buy humane mouse traps. I trapped him the first evening. I put out the traps and let him go the next morning in an empty field on Stewart Road. I was made fun of, but it was the right thing to do.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to become the best lawyer I can be and to even further broaden my horizons. I would love to become a Certified Player Agent in Major League Baseball as well. Many do not know that a great deal of sports agents are attorneys.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do what I'm doing now, then there are only two things I would be doing: Teaching law to undergrad students, or simply enjoying myself somewhere down in the U.S. or British Virgin Islands. They are truly heaven on earth.
