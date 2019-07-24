Age: 40
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Destination services coordinator, CTA
Place of business: Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau
Education: West Texas A&M University; Colorado Mountain College; Wilton Course graduate and consultant; Certified Tourism Ambassador Program
Family: I'm a fifth generation BOI (Born on the Island) on my mother's side. My current home, located in the Silk Stocking District, is only seven blocks from our original family homestead that we lost to the 1900 Storm and rebuilt. My parents met on the island when my father came down to attend the Texas Maritime Academy, now Texas A&M at Galveston. My father was in the second graduating class of what is now TAMUG and shipped out of Galveston as a captain with Lykes Lines for 30 years. They married at St. Mary's just three blocks from my work and seven blocks from my home. I have a 7-year-old son, Jude, who attends Trinity Episcopal School, plays in Island Little League and Dynamo Soccer. He's a surfer like his father who is also a TAMUG grad who ships out. I have a sister who lives in Sugar Land with my niece and nephew, twin brothers, who both work on the island, both live in Kemah with their wives and have three sons each. I have a great many cousins on the island and bought my home for its proximity to my Aunt Mary Ann and David Jack Collier, who owned their home for 49 years. I have a German Shepherd named Captain (for my father) who is a beach dog through and through.
Professional responsibilities: As Destination Services Coordinator, Partner Services for the Galveston Island CVB, I build strategic partnerships with corporations, businesses, brands and traditional hospitality partners. I also serve as a stakeholder voice within the CVB itself. I plan familiarization trips for corporate and association planners. I look for ways to integrate both group and leisure travelers into the island culture through turnkey experiences built with our partners.
I serve as Antoinette Perry Frueauff Family Ambassador to the American Theatre Wing (ATW). The ATW and the Broadway League co-sponsor the Tony Awards, which are named after my great-grandmother, Antoinette Perry. We attend the awards and meet with the ATW annually.
I am a limited partner on the Salt Works Ranch LLP, a Centennial Farm established in 1862 by my family. The ranch has been in my family for six generations. We maintain 22 buildings on the historical registry in Colorado and are part of the Western Heritage and National Heritage Societies. We work diligently to preserve the cultural heritage while agriculturally monetizing what would not affect the historical integrity of the ranch. We meet monthly with all partners present via conference call from multiple countries.
Accomplishments/honors: I volunteered for and served on the Yaga’s Children’s Fund Board for a decade during which time the YCF grew the total allocations to over a million dollars, 40-plus percent of which was raised during my tenure.
I recently created, with my CVB team, an EXPO component of our annual Tourism Summit and a Resource Guide. The EXPO and Guide are for our tourism partners and focus on a communal approach and information sharing.
Before working for the CVB, I started and owned a small business, a bakery — Baked on the Beach. It was a dream of mine that I saw through and only chose to set aside for the opportunity I was given here at the park board.
I created a new template for Association Familiarization Trips at the CVB, one that fully immerses the planner in the experiences and locations that their groups could participate in or rent. The first FAM had 100 percent positive survey responses, featured 28 community partners, and resulted in more than 1,000 requested room nights with over $300,000 in potential economic impact for Galveston.
After Hurricane Harvey, I organized a bake sale during ArtWalk to help pay the insurance deductible for East End Theatre Company. We raised $1,300 in 2.5 hours.
I had a child with no epidural ;)
Community involvement: Served multiple terms on the Yaga's Children's Fund Board including secretary and vice president; currently on the Opera House Advisory Board; C-Crewe member with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce; Certified Tourism Ambassador; member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); member of The Mayflower Society; member of ESPA, Event Service Professionals Association
Resident of the Silk Stocking District; founding member of The Chili Belles, an all-female cook team established to participate in the downtown cook-off events post Hurricane Ike to help drive economy downtown; former board member at East End Preschool; taught baking classes at the beloved Kitchen Chick; participant in the Vision Galveston Project
Why did you go into your particular field?
It was an organic fit for my personality and relationships with our island partners.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
An actor on Broadway.
What was your first job?
Summer museum guide at South Park City Museum in Fairplay, Colorado.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My father told me that relationships are like gardens, the ones that grow and bare fruit when we're hungry are the ones we feed and water on a daily basis.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
No one day is like another and every day is filled with creative and logistic problem solving for me.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
How much I would love it. I would've been far more sure of my path and started down it sooner.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Is it cliché to say my parents? They instilled a work ethic, moral compass and sense of humor in me that I would be nothing without. Also, this gets printed in the paper and will give me one up on my siblings ... look ma ... I'm your favorite.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love getting as much of my family in one place and breaking bread and destroying them all on game nights. #nomercy
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
The Tony Awards are named after my great-grandmother, Antoinette Perry, the original Chairman of the Board of The American Theatre Wing.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue my education and understanding of tourism and creative partnerships and I hope to never settle with being current, I want to be innovative.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would own a bakery.
