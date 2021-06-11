Scholarship Winner: Taysia Bates

Name: Taysia Bates
High School: Hitchcock High School
Parents: Gary Horton and Tasha Bates
College you plan to attend: University of Houston
Major: Business
What are your career plans? Accountant
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Learning how to manage money; it taught me to be more independent and keep my own money, so I don’t have to ask my parents too much.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Cheer because it’s fun, and it’s nice having little kids and other students look up to you like a role model.
What did you enjoy most about high school? Making memories with my classmates.
What are you looking for to about college? Freedom. I’m ready to see the world.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment is being top ten in my class because I worked hard and studied to get the grades I have.
What do you do in your free time? I like to watch movies and shows. I also like reading good books.
What is favorite show to binge watch? I love to watch “Criminal Minds.”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a monkey because they are super smart and so active.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Everybody is not your friend.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I’ve never fractured or broken any bones.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? Michelle Obama. I would ask her how can she leave her house knowing that so many women look up to her. That’s my question because I know it can’t be easy, especially when you make mistakes when there are strangers criticizing your every move.
Where do you get your news? Mainly The Daily News or Instagram.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Tiktok
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I think it’s police brutality and racial issues.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Don’t stretch yourself too thin; remember to have fun.
