Age: 29
City of Residence: Santa Fe
Current Title: City councilwoman and educator
Place of Business: City councilwoman for the City of Santa Fe and an educator at Santa Fe Independent School District
Education: Texas Tech University, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, cum laude
Family: I am married to Seth Collins and we have a 1-year-old daughter, Cora. Seth and I have been married since 2017, and I gave birth to Cora in January 2020. My parents, Ryan and Julie Pittman, reside in Santa Fe as well. My grandmother JoAnn Pittman is a lifetime resident of Bacliff and still resides there.
Professional Responsibilities: As the newly elected city councilwoman for the City of Santa Fe, I have the following duties: I serve as a policymaker, legislator and ambassador for my city. As a policymaker, I identify the needs of my constituents and formulate a strategy to meet those needs. As a legislator, I enact ordinances and resolutions for the public good. And, lastly, as an ambassador of the city, I participate in many civic activities. While these three areas are my official duties as a city councilwoman, my "CHIEF" plan is what guides my decision-making process. My "CHIEF" plan stands for - Cutting taxes, Helping our businesses, Innovating city services, Economic Development, and Fixing our roads and drainage issues.
As an educator at Santa Fe Independent School District, I have the following duties: I serve as the Social Studies Department head, in addition to my role of teaching eighth grade United States History. In addition to both of these roles, I serve as a mentor to new teachers, and I serve as a intern-cooperating teacher. As an educator, it is my responsibility to educate our students on the importance of history. I teach each of my students to be critical thinkers and how to analyze the events of the past. I stress to each of my students the importance of education in their lives. The most important aspect of my job is teaching each of my students the United States Constitution. As a city councilwoman, I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and I continue that legacy into my classroom.
Accomplishments/Honors: Youngest elected council member in the history of Santa Fe; Elected president of the Young Republicans of Galveston County
Interned for United States Congressman John Carter (TX-31) in his Washington, D.C., Capitol Hill office
Community Involvement: As an educator, I serve on the Santa Fe Independent School District, District Educational Improvement Committee where we determine, formulate and enact goals for the school district to achieve.
As president of the Young Republicans of Galveston County, I facilitate reaching out to the next generation of Galveston County residents in order to get them involved in the political process. I work hand-in-hand with the Republican Party of Galveston County to get conservative leaders elected across our county.
As city councilwoman, I work to resolve our long-standing drainage issues, better our road infrastructure in order to prepare for the coming growth to our city, and innovate our city services to provide better communication and transparency to our residents.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Growing up, I had many educators who instilled in me a passion for history and civics. I love that I am able to share those passions with my students through teaching U.S. History. I believe that it is important for students to understand our history. History is bound to repeat itself, so we must come to understand it to know what direction to go in for our future.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a teacher. I am glad that I was able to realize this passion as a child.
What was your first job?
During college, I worked for U.S. Rep. John Carter in Washington, D.C. This job prepared me for where I am today in many ways. I learned a lot about how our federal government works. I was able to see the history of our country first-hand. I was able to speak with fellow Texans and help them voice their concerns.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice that I have been given is based on Jeremiah 29:11, to always trust God. My faith is very important to me and prayer is a major part of how I make my decisions. I have to put my faith in God and trust His will for my life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is that I am able to watch my students grow as learners. Throughout the school year, I am able to see them overcome challenges and see them find their passions. Each day is different, and I enjoy helping my students achieve success.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew to not sweat the small stuff. As a teacher, you have a lot of moving parts and some days things don't go as planned. As a new teacher, you want everything to go perfectly, but unfortunately that is not always the case. The most important thing is that you are there for your students and that you show them compassion.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My grandfather. I am following in his footsteps by serving my community. He served as a school board trustee for Dickinson ISD. He gave me great advice and always encouraged me to follow my passions. He was an excellent example of how you should show everyone God's love.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time with my husband and daughter. We enjoy trying new restaurants and spending quality time together.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am the president of Young Republicans of Galveston County. I am also the youngest council member to be elected to Santa Fe City Council.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
As a teacher I am always looking for ways to grow and learn new skills. I want to make sure that I am able to help my students be successful. The world of education is always changing and that means that teachers must continue grow their expertise.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I was not teaching, I would do want to work in education policy. My goal is to help students be successful, and there is so much that could be done policy-wise to achieve this.
