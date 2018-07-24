Lauren Millo

Age: 34
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Senior vice president/marketing director
Place of Business: Moody Bank
Education: Master of Business Administration, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Studies, Texas Tech University
Family: Husband, Joe Millo; son, Adam Millo; daughter, Maggie Millo; dog, Reggie Suderman-Millo; parents, Becky and Don Suderman; in-laws, Wendy and Paul Millo
Professional responsibilities: Oversee all marketing, public relations and advertising efforts for Moody Bank, including print, radio and social media, press releases, marketing planning, budget recommendations. Build brand awareness and grow market share throughout Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Travis and Comal counties. Guide marketing efforts during expansion into new markets. Coordinate and manage all internal and external communications.
Accomplishments/honors: Texas Bankers Association Management Development Program, graduated 2014; Galveston Chamber of Commerce – Volunteer of the Year 2013; Leadership Galveston, graduated 2012; authored "Anchors Aweigh: Stay afloat when financing workboats in the Gulf of Mexico," The RMA Journal, March 2012; Risk Management Association – First Place, National Article Writing Competition, 2011; top graduate, College of Human Sciences, Texas Tech University, 2005
Community involvement: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lemonade Day co-chair; Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, C-Crewe Committee and past chair; Advocacy Center for Children of Galveston County, Board of Directors and past president; Mosbacher Odyssey Academy, Board of Directors; Galveston College Foundation, Board of Directors; Junior League of Galveston County, Board of Directors – VP Finance 2015-16; Board of Directors – VP Fund Development 2014-15; Rotary Club of Galveston; Lipstick and Lures Charity Fishing Tournament, co-founder and co-chair
Why did you go into your particular field?
I first fell in love with marketing while I was working on my MBA, but I ended up in banking by chance. Soon after moving back to Galveston County, a friend introduced me to someone at Moody Bank and I began working as a credit analyst. A year later, I moved into commercial lending, and in November 2015, I took over our newly formed marketing department. Although it has been an interesting path to where I’m at today, I wouldn’t change a thing. Having lending experience and knowledge of the banking industry has been incredibly helpful in my current role as marketing director.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I was all over the place! My parents (and strangers at the grocery store) thought I should be an attorney because I asked a lot of questions. At one point I wanted to be a news reporter, and I’m sure teaching was in there at some point. It took until my late 20s to finally figure out what I wanted to be when I grew up.
What was your first job?
My very first job was as a tutor in high school, but my first “real” job was as a caseworker at a foster-adopt agency in Colorado where I worked with kids who were placed in foster care and their biological and foster families.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I ever received wasn’t necessarily given as advice. Growing up, my father owned his own company and I once said that someone “worked for my dad.” I was immediately corrected. Dad told me that no one works “for” him, everyone works “with” him. That comment has stuck throughout my adult life. As a manager, no one works “for” me. We all depend on one another and are all working toward the same goals. Everyone has a job to do and everyone’s job is important. We will always be more successful working together and supporting one another.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love that no two days are the same. My responsibilities range from managing my department’s budget and strategic objectives to overseeing sponsorships and donations to event planning and internal communication (and lots of other things in between). I’m also lucky enough to have a fantastic group of people in my department and an incredible leadership team at the bank.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known the importance of getting to know people in all areas of the organization. It took a few role changes for me to really meet and get to know employees in all other departments. I’m sure there’s a few of our 215 employees who I don’t know, but it is wonderful to have made connections with most of my coworkers, even if I don’t work with them directly on a daily basis. We have some incredibly talented people and if I don’t have an answer to something, I always know one of my colleagues can help me out.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, is my greatest mentor. She may be the busiest person I know but she never hesitates to make time when I need her. Gina and I became close early on in my career and I have looked to her for guidance and advice ever since. From struggling to balance raising babies with a full-time career to finding what “makes my heart sing,” I know I can count on Gina to grab a cup of coffee and talk through whatever I have going on.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I try to work out at least three times a week, mainly to keep my stress levels in check. Running on the seawall and paddleboarding are two favorites, but I recently started working out at Flying Fortress Crossfit and have fallen in love with the classes and the coaches. Of course my favorite activity outside of work is hanging out with my husband and our two babies, Adam and Maggie. We love going to the Galveston Boat Club, beach and “beer park” (Galveston Island Brewing) but our backyard is probably my favorite spot to hang with my crew.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I eat some kind of dessert every day. Sometimes at lunch, sometimes after dinner, but I rarely go a day without a sweet treat.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I plan to continue learning more about both banking and marketing – two industries that are rapidly changing. I sit on the Texas Bankers Association Bank Leadership Council and hope to continue taking on leadership positions within organizations like TBA where I learn about all aspects of the banking industry.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t do what I’m doing now, I would probably stay home with my kids while they’re little. After that, I think it would be fun to do something in higher education or in the nonprofit world.
