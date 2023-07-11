Alexis Kopp

Age: 39
City of residence: Friendswood
Current title: Director of career and technical education/principal
Place of business: Texas City ISD/Industrial Trades Center
Education: Master of Education in Educational Leadership — University of St. Thomas; Bachelor of Science in Consumer Science and Merchandising — University of Houston
Family: Family means everything to me. My incredibly supportive husband, Ryan Kopp, is also an educational leader and is the principal at Bales Intermediate in Friendswood ISD. We have two beautiful children, Brody (11) and Kate (2), who bring so much joy to our lives. We enjoy watching sports and spend a lot of our weekends watching our son play baseball or basketball. We love being outdoors, traveling, playing games or just spending time together. We also have two dogs, Teddy (Sheltie) and Ollie (Golden Retriever) who complete our family.
Professional responsibilities: My role as the director of career and technical education (CTE) is to provide leadership and guidance to ensure our programs are effective, efficient and meet the needs of our students and community. I support teachers and staff for 23 different programs of study by providing leadership in curriculum development that guarantees students have access to the greatest resources and support they need to be successful in their programs. I also develop and implement professional development so that our teachers and programs stay current in the latest changes at the federal, state and local levels and assist teachers as they strive to improve their delivery of instruction. As a CTE director, I work with local business and community organizations to build partnerships and identify opportunities for students to gain real-world experience in their chosen fields. As the principal of the Industrial Trades Center, I oversee the daily administration of 300 students from both Texas City High School and La Marque High School in grades 9-12. These students are interested in learning a skilled trade and earning an industry-based certification to prepare them for high skill, high wage and high demand occupations.
Accomplishments/honors: Class of 2023 TCLM Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Mainland; Outstanding CTE Program for 2023 awarded by ABC/CMEF; Class of 2018 TEA CTE Leadership Academy, 2018-21 TCISD Staff Star Nominee, 2015 Junior Achievement's Region 4 Educator of the Year
Community involvement: I am a member of the Rotary Club of Texas City, Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, Career and Technical Education Association of Texas — Gulf Coast Region and Clear Creek Community Church. I am also a member and serve on the University of Houston-Clear Lake Education Advisory Committee, COM Welding and EMS advisory committees, the Industrial Trades Center Advisory Council, and the Houston Area Apprenticeship Advisory Committee.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I knew growing up that I wanted to make a difference in the world. I know it sounds like the typical response everyone gives to a question like this, but I have a genuine passion to positively impact the lives of young people. I believe educators play a crucial role in shaping the minds and values of future generations. I wanted to be able to share with students they can be anything they want to be in life. I love being able to help provide the pathway to meet their passion.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I always dreamed of becoming a teacher. My mom would take me to the teacher supply store so I could purchase a gradebook and bulletin board supplies. I would then decorate my “classroom,” which was located in my bedroom. My elementary teachers would give me old workbooks so I could assign my students work and also teacher edition books so I could grade the assignments. I lived in this fantasy for years. I loved playing “school!”
What was your first job?
My first job was in high school working at a music store called Camelot. I love music so this was right up my alley. It also didn’t hurt that I was working in a mall and could go shopping more frequently with my earnings!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Surround yourself with supportive, positive people who inspire and uplift you. Define your values, follow your passion and make choices aligned with your true self. Always listen more than you speak. You have two ears and one mouth for a reason!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
One of the most gratifying aspects of my job is the opportunity to positively impact students’ lives. CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs focus on equipping students with practical skills and knowledge that can directly translate into career opportunities. Seeing students succeed, gain confidence and thrive in their chosen paths is incredibly fulfilling. Last year, we introduced a Career Signing Day to recognize CTE students who committed to going straight into the workforce upon graduation. The companies individually presented students with job offers and they accepted in front of their friends and families. This event is so special and my favorite this far.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I would have known how satisfied I could be in this role. With each position that I’ve held in education, I have seen the impact that I can have in a child’s life. Each and every day when I go to work, I am excited for the day and love the growth of students I am able to see on a daily basis.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been very fortunate over the years to have many mentors in my life. The mentor I believe who has helped shape the leader I am today is Richard Chapa. He possesses many qualities that aligned with my beliefs, but one of the most important was his servant leadership. He always prioritizes others before himself. This quality was something I always respected and admired and something I strive for each and every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My son plays select baseball, so we are usually traveling on the weekends. But, if we are not, you can find me on a float in our pool! I enjoy spending time with my family in our backyard swimming and cooking out.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to restore old furniture! I also enjoy antiquing and visiting stores to see the different types of pieces they have.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I believe continuous growth is essential to being an educational leader. It is important to read and research the most up-to-date practices in education. I also believe in continuing to build a network of professionals and peers who collaborate and challenge each other with new ideas and practices.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I was not an educator, I think I would enjoy being a Realtor or having a career in workforce development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.