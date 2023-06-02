The Galveston Youth Leadership Awards took place on May 17 at the Garden Restaurant at Moody Gardens. This year marked the 42nd awards ceremony.

The prestigious award honors local high school seniors for their academic success, culture awareness, physical fitness and service to the community. Twelve students were named as finalists for the 2023 school year. The program kicked off with a welcome by Rebecca Trout Unbehagen, an invocation by Chaplain Jenny Schindler and inspirational remarks by Dominic Etienne. Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet while Unbehagen gave recognition and thanks to the many sponsors that included the Grant Family Fund, Drs. Ben and Sharon Raimer, Jay Vanderpool Memorial Scholarship Fund and Friends of Jay, The Daily News and the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

