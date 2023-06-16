I met Kelly de Schaun a year or so before I began working at the Park Board. We were both members of the Galveston Rotary Club. During my first days at the organization, I was involved in an ambitious project she undertook — the building of Babe’s Beach. Needless to say, I saw her as a visionary and a game-changer for Galveston.
During her twelve-year tenure, not only has she extended the island’s beaches but she has done much to support tourism’s economic engine, enhance arts and culture, advocate for tourism-related legislative issues and lead the organization through a global pandemic.
De Schaun garnered cooperation from citizens, government entities and non-profit organizations across the island. Recognizing that the tourism industry supports one in three jobs here, de Schaun worked with citizen advisory committees and the Galveston school district to establish a workforce development program. Its aim is to attract young workers to careers in the tourism industry.
She also recognized that Galveston needs a diverse tourism product offering. She advocated for increased arts funding to broaden Galveston’s arts and culture scene. In 2019, she led the charge to approve $100,000 in funding for a National Endowment for the Arts Our Town grant application to develop a cultural master plan.
There was also work to be done at state and federal levels to benefit the tourism industry. De Schaun traveled to Austin and Washington, D.C., to speak to representatives on the industry’s behalf. She worked with legislative allies and state tourism entities including the Texas Travel Alliance and the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association.
Under her leadership, hotel occupancy tax collections reached record numbers. This success came amid a global pandemic. De Schaun worked closely with hospitality partners and staff to craft messaging that encouraged safety and distancing while keeping Galveston top of mind as a destination for would-be visitors.
While I and her colleagues are sad to see her go, I do hope that de Schaun has enough room on her shelves — wherever they may be — to display the many awards and accolades she has received through the years. They include being among the 2022 Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce “Women of the Year,” 2021 Texas Travel Alliance “Advocate of the Year” 2019 Galveston Economic Development Partnership “Game Changer Award” and the 2015 Galveston Chamber of Commerce “Nonno Tony’s Galvestonian of the Year.”
“Kelly is an excellent promoter and has used those skills effectively for the benefit of the Galveston Community,” Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke said. “Her penchant for developing partnerships with our service delivery partners to leverage the tourism industry will be missed. These relationships cannot be transferred. We need to be cognizant of these strategic partners and continue to listen to them and nourish the relationships for the benefit of our stakeholders.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.