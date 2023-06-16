I met Kelly de Schaun a year or so before I began working at the Park Board. We were both members of the Galveston Rotary Club. During my first days at the organization, I was involved in an ambitious project she undertook — the building of Babe’s Beach. Needless to say, I saw her as a visionary and a game-changer for Galveston.

During her twelve-year tenure, not only has she extended the island’s beaches but she has done much to support tourism’s economic engine, enhance arts and culture, advocate for tourism-related legislative issues and lead the organization through a global pandemic.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

