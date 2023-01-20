GALVESTON
Park Board trustees plan Tuesday to review procurement procedures after a law firm's bill ballooned to $60,000 without their legally required approval.
Park board leaders this week acknowledged the bill for legal services submitted by law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth was a problem because it exceeded park board CEO Kelly de Schaun’s $10,000 limit in procuring legal services without approval from the trustees who govern the park board.
Board Chairman Marty Fluke and de Schaun said Friday the unauthorized runaway costs had never happened before and wouldn’t happen again.
Hunton Andrews Kurth’s $59,684 bill was for a legal opinion ultimately rejected by the city in a dispute over who controls millions in tourism tax dollars.
Park board attorney Carla Cotropia, who has since resigned for what officials say were personal reasons, made it clear to the law firm it couldn’t exceed the $10,000 cap, de Schaun said.
'AFTER-ACTION ASSESSMENT'
“We are concerned that Hunton Andrews Kurth knew that they had to maintain a spending threshold and moved forward without authorization,” Fluke said in a statement Friday. “This is the first instance of this nature in my time with the park board and I appreciate the work and integrity of park board staff to immediately bring this to the board and seek guidance. I know the trustees and staff will be doing a full after-action assessment to shore-up the process of obtaining legal advice.”
Representatives for Hunton Andrews Kurth didn’t respond to requests for comment made by email and phone.
RETROACTIVE VOTE
Under Hunton Andrews Kurth's billing schedule, a partner can command from $850 to $890 an hour and associates $490 to $500. Hunton Andrews Kurth billed the park board for 73 hours of work in crafting a legal opinion arguing the park board and city’s arrangement of collecting and depositing millions of dollars in hotel occupancy taxes weren’t in violation of city charter and state law.
“Hunton Andrews Kurth were made aware of the park board’s spending limits and the need for board approval to surpass the $10,000 threshold,” de Schaun said. “The park board became aware that they had surpassed the approved amount when billing was solicited in December.”
But de Schaun said she didn’t know why work continued past the $10,000 limit and why it wasn’t communicated until two months after the work had been completed.
“The issue was immediately raised in the first scheduled meeting of the trustees to address this issue,” she said.
In that Jan. 12 meeting, trustees in a 5-0 vote retroactively approved paying Hunton Andrews Kurth for the work despite the overrun. Trustees were under no contractural obligation to pay more than the $10,000 limit, said de Schaun, who, as CEO, took responsibility for the bill.
EXECUTIVE DECISIONS
Trustees Fluke, Spencer Priest, Jason Hardcastle, Mike Bouvier and Jeff Ossenkop approved paying Hunton Andrews Kurth the $59,684. Trustee Dave Jacoby left the meeting before the vote. Will Wright and Kimberly Gaido weren’t at the meeting.
Jason Worthen, who is in a separate legal dispute with the park board, abstained from the vote, but questioned the process and why the full board of trustees never had a say in whether the park board should seek legal counsel in the dispute over hotel occupancy tax revenue in the first place.
Instead, only Fluke, Wright, who is vice chair, and Jacoby, who is secretary, weighed in on seeking a legal opinion to fight the city. Worthen at the Jan. 12 meeting also asked what would have happened if the bill had ballooned to $200,000. Fluke said that was hypothetical and not the question or vote at hand.
Worthen asked that trustees on Tuesday discuss procurement policy and procedures. Worthen said Friday he wanted to discuss safeguards against such overruns in the future and told Fluke that when requesting the discussion be on Tuesday’s agenda.
“I wanted a discussion on that and what to do moving forward," he said.
The $59,684 bill isn’t insignificant and the money could have been used to improve public assets, he said.
“Moving forward, we need some sort of policy,” Worthen said.
'CONSULTED AND SUPPORTIVE'
Anything related to legal action solicited by the park board, which manages tourism, Beach Patrol and beach parks, should be brought to the full board, not just executive officers, Worthen said.
But de Schaun said she relies on the board’s executive officers — the chair, vice chair and secretary — to act as a sounding board in directing the staff.
“They were consulted and supportive of the CEO moving forward with obtaining legal advice to better understand the proposed ordinances as they related to the authorities, duties and responsibilities of the park board,” de Schaun said.
After weeks of debate, the city council in December approved controversial ordinances requiring the park board to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law. Park board trustees on Jan. 12 voted to seek a Texas Attorney General opinion on its roles and responsibilities in relation to the city.
The ordinances were prompted by a revelation by City Councilman David Collins that the city and park board had for years inadvertently violated the city charter and state laws by allowing the park board to keep revenue from hotel occupancy taxes — a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental — in its own accounts.
The ordinances also require the park board to submit its budgets to the city council for approval and to submit frequent expense reports.
In the weeks running up to the ordinance vote, the park board solicited outside opinions.
In an Oct. 20 letter, Fluke advised the city council the board had secured an opinion from Hunton Andrews Kurth, which unsuccessfully argued City Attorney Don Glywasky was wrong in his assessment of the law.
Hunton Andrews Kurth has completed its work on the opinion and no longer is working for the park board in the matter of hotel occupancy taxes, Fluke and de Schaun said.
