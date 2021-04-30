A cut in an AT&T fiberoptic line has disabled phone service at The Daily News office on Teichman Road. It is unknown when the break, located about three miles away, will be repaired.
Our staff is available to respond via email to all requests. For newspaper delivery issues please email customer.service@galvnews.com.
