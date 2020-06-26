Because of a COVID-19-related nationwide shipping backlog, we were unable to insert Coast Monthly into the Weekend edition as expected.
The shipper late Friday afternoon was unable to say with any confidence when the magazine would arrive.
We'll pass on more information as soon as we have it.
In the meantime, all the latest Coast Monthly content is available in e-edition form at GalvNews.com.
The Coast Monthly staff apologizes, and having worked hard to get a great magazine to you on time, shares your disappointment.
— Laura Elder, editor
