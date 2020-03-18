The Galveston County Daily News on Wednesday restricted public access to its offices in Galveston to protect the public and its staff from coronavirus, company officials said.
Customers would no longer be able to enter the building, and were asked to conduct business over the telephone, via email or online.
“We apologize for this inconvenience, but believe it’s the responsible thing to do,” Leonard Woolsey, president and publisher said.
“We want to make sure we do our part and follow heath officials guidance as best we can.
“We’re still open, still doing business and still covering the news. If you need to get in touch with anyone on the staff, please call or email the contacts listed below. We appreciate your business, and your patience and understanding as we all work through this crisis.”
• Main switchboard — 409-683-5200
