Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..
Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 10:50 am
April 20, 2022
A technical problem is preventing our e-Edition from displaying properly. We are aware of the issue and working to correct it as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Start your morning with the top headlines each day.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Plan your fishing trips with Capt. Joe Kent's Reel Report every evening.
Receive Laura Elder's Biz Buzz direct to your inbox every Sunday.
Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning.
Receive an email notification each time resident weather expert Stan Blazyk writes a new article.
ICYMI is a weekly newsletter highlighting stories from the past week. Wether they were the most important, most read or most talked about we want to make sure you read them. ICYMI also features select historical content.
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon.
Get a link to the latest e-Edition delivered to your inbox each morning.
Receive updates on the latest issues of Coast Monthly.
Receive the latest Dear Abby column in your inbox each morning.
Receive special offers from The Daily News and select partners including discounts, contests and more.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented