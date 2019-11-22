Delivery requests for the week of Thanksgiving must be called into the Circulation Department by 9 a.m. Monday to ensure time to process changes. Please call 409-683-5260 for assistance.
Daily News offices in Galveston and Texas City will close at noon Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday and reopen Friday. Circulation calls for missed deliveries on Thanksgiving Day will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Thank you and have a happy Thanksgiving.
— The Daily News
