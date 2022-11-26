Daily News print edition and Coast Monthly will be devlivered today Nov 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Daily News print edition with the latest issue of Coast Monthly will be delivered to all subscribers today, although some will be delivered very late.This was the unavoidable consequence of failure in a key piece of equipment during bad weather Friday night.The editors apologize for the inconvenience. Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston city council considers exporting homelessKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Stagecoach Saloon races toward Texas City; car wash rivals pick up pace on islandTwo arrested after catalytic converter theft in Friendswood, police saidGalveston native to host dating reality showVictim's relatives unhappy over killer's 40-year sentenceTruck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 trafficGalveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign CollectionsGrand Galvez tree lightingPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunWinter Sports PreviewThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winners CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (39) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (34) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
