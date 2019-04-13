Name: Mary Clare Blackburn
Parents: Bren and Elizabeth Blackburn
High school: O'Connell College Preparatory High School
College you plan to attend: University of Dallas
Major: Biology
What are your career plans? After either obtaining a bachelor's or master's degree, I hope to go into researching genetic diseases. I hope to be a part of making breakthrough discoveries and finding affordable cures for those suffering because they cannot pay for treatment.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? You cannot make everyone happy, no matter how hard you try. Some people will not like you choosing to take care of your mental and physical health instead of doing what they ask, but if you do what everyone wants, you won't be able to help anyone.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy is much more important than one that makes you rich. If you're not doing what you love, you're just making yourself miserable for a majority of your life until you retire. Life is too short to waste it chasing after money, so do what you love and let the rest take care of itself.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Most of my leisure time is spent with going out with friends and family, usually for good food and great conversation.
What stresses you out? Trying to finish everything at once stresses me out, along with making sure what I'm trying to finish is given my best effort. My own habit of being a perfectionist is a large cause of these stressors.
What makes you happy? Playing the piano, listening to music, baking breads and desserts, and being with people I love makes me the happy. It makes me even happier when doing activities I love, such as baking or playing piano, can bring smiles to people's faces.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? I prefer to text my friends to get in touch with them, because it's usually the easiest method with my busy schedule.
Favorite TV show? As far as older TV shows (which I grew up on thanks to my parents), "Laverne and Shirley" is my favorite. Of slightly more recent TV shows, "Monk" is my favorite.
Favorite clothes? I'm most comfortable in oversized sweaters and yoga pants. For going out, I like cute sundresses or cute blouses with jeans.
What are you reading for fun? Comic book collections of Garfield, Peanuts, and Calvin and Hobbes are what I read at the breakfast table (the only time I really have for leisure reading).
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I'm a faithful Android user with most of my favorite music on my phone.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have a profile on Instagram, but I'm only ever active on there to exchange cute and funny posts with my friends.
How do you get news? I get news through the newspaper, TV, and my friends at school.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Overreacting to information, spreading it quickly, and never looking into the full story or other perspectives is quite the issue lately. My generation has a bad habit of blowing things out of proportion unnecessarily, and it causes many problems for all of us.
Your most embarrassing moment? Last year, my friend took a picture of me looking like I was eating a sandwich and staring at it angrily, then she sent it out on her Snapchat streaks. Because I go to a small school, it spread to a lot of students quickly and became a school meme. They still bring it up and show it around to this day.
Your happiest moment? I wouldn't exactly call it a moment, but once it was over it felt like it was only that long. My brothers were all home for a holiday for the first time in a little while, and I was able to spend time and bond with each of them. My whole family was together, and I couldn't have been happier.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would want to change how people treat other people and ideas that are new or cannot be understood right away. If I could change it, we would all have more patience and understanding and be more willing to hear what others have to say with full attention.
