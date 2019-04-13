Name: Isaiah Galindo
Parents: Arasely Rodriguez and Jorge Galindo
High school: Odyssey Academy
College you plan to attend: Undecided
Major: Machinal Engineer
What are your career plans? I plan to work out in the fields, possibly the plants. After years of experience in the field, I would like to open my own engineering firm.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Time management is important. Prioritize your school work first before anything else.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy is more important. Because if you don’t love what you're doing you will dread going to work every day and life won't be fun.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I just lay in bed watching YouTube videos or binge-watching shows on Netflix.
What stresses you out? Nothing really stresses me out. I'm a very chill person.
What makes you happy? My friends help me stay positive and always keep the energy high. So, I would say my friends.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? I get in touch with my friends through text.
Favorite TV show? My favorite show would have to be "The Rap Game."
Favorite clothes? My favorite clothing brand is Polo Ralph Lauren. I spend a lot of money on clothes there every paycheck.
What are you reading for fun? I'm currently reading "The Art of War" by Sun Tzu.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I prefer iPhone over Android. I listen to "Sunflower" by Post Malone literally every day.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I do have a Snapchat account. That’s the only social media I have. I’m not a big fan of social media.
How do you get news? I watch the news on TV every now and then.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue would have to be technology because it just keeps advancing and it gets more addicting.
Your most embarrassing moment? I have yet to have a terrible embarrassing moment that comes to mind.
Your happiest moment? Getting my first car.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? It would be to make time go by slower. Because we only get older and we all want to be young because life is easier and more fun before you get to the senior year of high school.
