Name: Claire Chaljub
Parents: Gregory and Machele Chaljub
High school: Ball High School
College you plan to attend: I'm currently undecided, because I'm still waiting for some universities to release their decisions.
Major: Biomedical Engineering
What are your career plans? I plan to attend medical school, aspiring to become a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Work hard and do things the right way while staying true to yourself.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy and has a positive impact on society is richness in itself.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend most of my leisure time outside enjoying Galveston’s beaches and bay.
What stresses you out? College applications were pretty stressful.
What makes you happy? Enjoying time with friends and family makes me happy.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Talking with friends is my favorite, but texting would be next.
Favorite TV show? "Friends from College."
Favorite clothes? It depends on the occasion, but I like a lot of different styles.
What are you reading for fun? "Becoming" by Michelle Obama.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I regularly use Instagram and Snapchat.
How do you get news? I mainly get news from reading articles on my phone or by talking with my parents.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue my generation will face in our lifetime will be the state of our environment.
Your most embarrassing moment? My most embarrassing moment was hitting the volleyball with my head in one of our games.
Your happiest moment? Summers in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?
Ball High School and the University of Texas Medical Branch’s sponsored research program has allowed me to engage in research that is developing treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, which ravaged my Abuela’s last years of life. I would like to see research continued to find cures for Alzheimers and other disorders.
