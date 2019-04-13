Name: Madasyn Roark
Parents: Jimmy Roark and Rita Roark
High school: Clear Falls High School
College you plan to attend: San Jacinto Junior College
Major: Orthodontics
What are your career plans? I plan to become an orthodontist.
What's the most important lesson you learned in high school? Respect is everything.
What's more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes me happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? At home with my dog.
What stresses you out? Everything.
What makes you happy? Spending time with my dog and my boyfriend.
What's your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice.
Favorite TV show? Criminal Minds
Favorite clothes? Nike shorts and a T-shirt.
What are you reading for fun? "A Simple Favor"
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and country music.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes; all of these listed.
How do you get news? From TV.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Maturity/drama.
Your most embarrassing moment? When I tripped at school.
Your happiest moment? When I got my puppy.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Everyone would be better toward each other.
