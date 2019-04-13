Name: Taryn Ramos
Parents: Greg and Darnesha Randall; and Michael Ramos
High school: La Marque High School
College you plan to attend: Texas Tech University
Major: Business Administration
What are your career plans? I want to become a CEO of a large company.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Don’t allow others and other distractions to make you lose focus on what’s important.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? In my room.
What stresses you out? Getting too deep into my thoughts about life.
What makes you happy? When I feel like everything’s falling into place, church and family.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice.
Favorite TV show? “The Office.”
Favorite clothes? Clothes from Forever 21.
What are you reading for fun? James Patterson.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and '90’s rhythm and blues.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Instagram and Snapchat.
How do you get news? On my phone.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Inequality.
Your most embarrassing moment? Falling in Walmart.
Your happiest moment? When my family visited Disney World.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I’d change how people perceive others of different races.
