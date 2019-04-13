Name: Olivia Isabella Simmons
Parents: Brian and Valia Simmons
High school: Bay Area Christian School
College you plan to attend: Unknown at the moment. Still waiting to hear back from my last few choices.
Major: Statistics
What are your career plans? I hope to be hired on at a company or insurance firm as a statistician and possibly pursue music on the side.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Grades and scores don't define who you are as a person.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy. Money is fickle and fleeting. Happiness creates good memories and those are far more valuable and enduring.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Hammocking at a park or sitting at my piano.
What stresses you out? Not being fully prepared.
What makes you happy? Creating in any form whether it’s music, art, baking, or words.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice 100 percent.
Favorite TV show? "The Walking Dead."
Favorite clothes? Comfortable, yet cute. My go to is a henley, leggings, and my Chelsea boots.
What are you reading for fun? Nothing currently. I just finished a series and I'm on the hunt for a new one.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and anything by George Ogilvie, Chris Renzema, or the Passion Band.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes
How do you get news? My parents and various news outlets. Not really social media. It tends to be too bias.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The society we live in cries for equality and tells everyone that they have to be accepting of everyone and their choices. This is almost hypocrisy because the same generation that desires equality is oppressing those who don't believe exactly what they believe.
Your most embarrassing moment? I didn’t have the right flour for cookies so I used bread flour and didn’t tell anyone. They ended up being terrible and most of my family ate them.
Your happiest moment? Leading worship in the contemporary service at my church for the first time.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? The amount of hate. It sounds so silly, but it’s true. So much could be accomplished if hate was eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.