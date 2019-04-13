Name: Alaya Johnette Pierce-Brooks
Parents: Megan Pierce and Jamie Brooks
High school: Texas City High School
College you plan to attend: Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Major: Business Administration
What are your career plans? Achieve my Master of Business Administration and open my own chain of Christian-community outreach based hair salons.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The most important lesson I learned in high school is that hard work and dedication can get you anywhere you want to go.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes me happy is more important.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? At my church, His Touch Worship Center.
What stresses you out? Being over scheduled stresses me out.
What makes you happy? Praising the Lord and sharing the gospel makes me happy.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? FaceTime is my favorite way to get in touch with a friend.
Favorite TV show? "New Girl."
Favorite clothes? My favorite clothes are a cute dress and sandals.
What are you reading for fun? I'm reading self-improving books for fun.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and my favorite music is '70s disco and '70s rock music.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Instagram and Twitter.
How do you get news? I get the news through the CNN app and I watch MSNBC on television.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Self-absorption and lack of respect.
Your most embarrassing moment? When I face planted in the middle of the hallway during passing period.
Your happiest moment? The day I got saved in April of 2015.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would want everyone to love the Lord.
