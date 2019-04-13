Name: Skyler Maner
Parent: Brent Maner
High school: Dickinson High School
College you plan to attend: Texas A&M University or San Jacinto Community College
Major: Life Sciences or Public Health depending on the school.
What are your career plans? I aspire to receive a bachelor's degree in nursing in order to accommodate a career in the medical field, preferably a pediatrician.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Time management.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes me happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? At home in bed or at the barn.
What stresses you out? In group situations, when others lack organization and don’t follow directions.
What makes you happy? Seeing the outcome from successfully completing a task.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Face to face.
Favorite TV show? "Grey's Anatomy."
Favorite clothes? Bell bottoms.
What are you reading for fun? "The Longest Ride."
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and country music.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have Twitter and Snapchat.
How do you get news? Most of the news I read is online.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Individuals lack of motivation for education.
Your most embarrassing moment? Public speaking and completely forgetting what I had planned to say.
Your happiest moment? Earning recognition for my many successes.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would remove all negativity, and make sure everyone is provided with necessities and comfort for living a happy life.
