Name: Nathanael Goza
Parents: Jeff and Sandra Goza
High school: Clear Springs High School
College you plan to attend: Texas A&M University, Honors Program
Major: Computer Science
What are your career plans? I intend to find a specific sub section of computer science that I like during college and summer internships, and then pursue that after I graduate.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Delayed procrastination is a wonderful thing, work now so you can relax later.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? Why settle for only one when you can have both?
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend a lot of my free time in the community in programs such as Boy Scouts and Coding Club where I plan and execute activities for my fellow members. This year, I have the privilege to be a part of the Robonauts, a First Robotics team, and I'm enjoying the experience. I also enjoy playing video games with my friends.
What stresses you out? Writing essays is stressful.
What makes you happy? Spending time with family and friends and helping others out.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Texting
Favorite TV show? I don’t watch much TV nowadays, however I enjoyed "Digimon" when I was a child.
Favorite clothes? I am a T-shirt and jeans type of guy. My "Free Hackathon" T-shirt is my favorite one.
What are you reading for fun? Currently, I'm reading "The Art of the Deal" to learn more about the world of business.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I use Android; and I enjoy Christmas music, my favorite Christmas song is "Snoopy vs. The Red Baron."
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I'm not active on social media.
How do you get news? I mainly read news online and listen to important speeches on YouTube.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? There are so many technological advancements occurring all around us, but we're not teaching the next generation how to effectively use them, especially when it comes to computers.
Your most embarrassing moment? This isn’t an embarrassing moment per se, but creating and serving a dessert for a scout competition named the “cheese tart” out of a chocolate Pop-Tart, cheese, milk, butter and ice was certainly a funny moment.
Your happiest moment? Enjoying the view from a 14,000-feet mountain peak with my father, brother and high adventure crew after an intense weeklong trek along the Continental Divide.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Boy Scouts have been a major part of my early life and I would like to encourage anyone 18 and younger to join the program and develop as leaders of the future generation.
