Name: Rachel Bejarano
Parents: Joe Sr. and Renata Bejarano
High school: Santa Fe High School
College you plan to attend: I'm still deciding whether I will accept Southwestern College’s offer for me to play on their Division 2 Women’s Soccer team, or if I will attend Sam Houston State University, which has an excellent biology program.
Major: Biology
What are your career plans? Anaplastology
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Leave after the parking lot has had a chance to empty (inside joke).
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? Definitely a job that makes you happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? At soccer fields and fishing holes across Texas.
What stresses you out? Assignment deadlines.
What makes you happy? Awesome grades and soccer goals.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Text
Favorite TV show? "Criminal Minds."
Favorite clothes? Soft and comfortable, yet elegant, sweaters.
What are you reading for fun? "Catch-22."
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? Android; Christian hip-hop.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? No; no time for that.
How do you get news? Internet, mostly.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Excessive, instantaneous critical judgments of one another.
Your most embarrassing moment? When, in the ninth grade, I accidentally called my favorite art teacher, “Mom.”
Your happiest moment? It's a tie between when I found out I would be the National Honor Society President for the 2018-19 school year, and when I was selected for the 2015 National Premiere League team for my competitive soccer club.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Defeat all forms of poverty, permanently.
