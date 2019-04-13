Name: Justin Barrow
Parents: Mandy Mahon and Justin Barrow
High school: High Island High School
College you plan to attend: Lamar Institute of Technology
Major: Operational Safety and Health
What are your career plans? I plan to be an operational manager for a large or corporate company.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? How to manage my time.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? I would say a job that makes you happy is more important than being rich.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? At home with my friends and my sister.
What stresses you out? Having a lot of work to do in a short period of time.
What makes you happy? Being with my friends and my dog.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? My favorite way to get in touch with a friend is through text.
Favorite TV show? Manifest and Family Feud.
Favorite clothes? Shorts and a T-shirt.
What are you reading for fun? I personally don't like to read, but my favorite book series was the Percy Jackson series.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music on iPod, phone or mp3 player? I personally prefer my iPhone, and I prefer country music.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes.
How do you get news? I get the news through my phone or by watching TV at night.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? It would have to be technology and communication simply because we rely too much on it.
Your most embarrassing moment? When I fell in the ditch chasing after my pig.
Your happiest moment? My happiest moments are when I'm with my friends.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? It would be to end racism all over the world so that people are accepted as they are.
