Name: Chelsea Sims
Parents: Aretha Cardinal and Troy Sims
High school: Hitchcock High School
College you plan to attend: Sam Houston State University
Major: Criminal Justice
What are your career plans? After graduating high school I will be attending Sam Houston State University to become a forensic science technician.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? To keep my priorities straight.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that could make you happy because being rich means nothing if you aren't satisfied.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? In bed due to the fact I have very little free time from having a job while playing sports in school.
What stresses you out? N/A
What makes you happy? N/A
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? N/A
Favorite TV show? N/A
Favorite clothes? N/A
What are you reading for fun? N/A
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? N/A
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes; everything except Twitter.
How do you get news? Mainly from Facebook, sometimes associates.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Inequality.
Your most embarrassing moment? Falling while performing a dance.
Your happiest moment? When I got my first car.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would make sure all children have the same opportunities to become who they want to be.
