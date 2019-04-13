Name: Victoria Eaton
Parents: Jeanine Eaton and Van Eaton
High school: Clear Creek High School
College you plan to attend: Spelman College
Major: Biology
What are your career plans? Orthodontist or pediatric dentist.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? How to manage my time.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? At my house with friends.
What stresses you out? School.
What makes you happy? Playing the clarinet and reading manga.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Text/Snapchat
Favorite TV show? "South Park."
Favorite clothes? Sweat pants.
What are you reading for fun? "Sythe" by Neal Shusterman.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? Android; and my favorite music is on my phone.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter.
How do you get news? Through my Google home or by email.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Sleep deprivation.
Your most embarrassing moment? When I fell and dropped my wet clay pot in the middle of art class in middle school.
Your happiest moment? When I advanced to area band and got accepted to Spelman College the same day.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? World peace.
