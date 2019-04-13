Health care, education and public services employ the most people in Galveston County’s public sector. Refineries, insurance providers, entertainment and hospitality venues, and chemical manufacturers lead the county in jobs for privately held businesses. Here are brief profiles of the county’s largest employers for 2019.
PUBLIC
1. University of Texas Medical Branch Health System
301 University Blvd., Galveston
409-772-1011
Medical research, education and health care
Number of employees: 13,188 (statewide)
Number of employees in Galveston County: 9,227
Annual budget: $2.2 billion
President: Dr. David L. Callender
2. Clear Creek Independent School District
2425 E. Main St., League City
281-284-0000
The district serves most of the Clear Lake Area and some other neighboring areas in Galveston and Harris counties.
Number of Employees: 5,000 (includes employees in Galveston and Harris counties.)
Annual budget: $375 million
Superintendent: Dr. Greg Smith
3. Dickinson Independent School District
2218 FM 517 E.; P.O. Drawer Z, Dickinson
281-229-6000
The district serves all of the Dickinson and parts of La Marque, League City, Texas City, San Leon and Bacliff and some families in unincorporated Galveston County.
Number of Employees: 1700
Annual budget: $103 million
Superintendent: Carla Voelkel
4. Galveston County
722 21st St., Galveston
409-762-8621
County government provides public safety and justice through the sheriff’s department and the county court system. The county also registers voters and holds elections; it maintains important records, such as birth, death and marriage records. The county builds and maintains roads, bridges and county parks, and provides emergency management services. It collects property taxes in the county and issues vehicle registration and transfers, among other duties.
Number of Employees: 1,247
Budget 2019: $249 million
County Judge: Mark Henry
5. Texas City Independent School District
1700 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City
409-916-0100
The district serves most of Texas City and La Marque and parts of Tiki Island.
Number of Employees: 1,400
Annual Budget: $90 million
Superintendent: Rodney Cavness
6. Galveston Independent School District
3904 Ave. T, Galveston
409-766-5100
The district takes students from the cities of Galveston and Jamaica Beach and serves unincorporated areas of Galveston County, including the communities of Port Bolivar and Crystal Beach. It operates two high school programs — Ball High School and AIM College and Career Preparatory Academy — five middle school programs and six elementary schools.
Number of Employees: 1,069
Annual budget: $103 million
Superintendent: Kelli Moulton
7. Moody Gardens Inc.
One Hope Blvd., Galveston
409-744-4673
Moody Gardens is an educational tourist destination, with a golf course and hotel. The complex includes a rainforest, an aquarium, the MG 3D theater with the largest screen in the state, a 4D special FX theater, paddlewheel cruise boat, a golf course and a convention center. It also features a discovery museum, a children’s play area and a recreational swimming beach.
Number of Employees: 1,034
President and CEO: John A. Zendt
PUBLIC
1. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Galveston Bay Refining Division) Blanchard Refining Company.
2401 Fifth Ave. S., Texas City
409-945-1011
Galveston Bay Refining Division of Marathon Petroleum is the second largest U.S. refinery with a capacity of 585,000 barrels per day. It began operation in 1934 as Pan American Oil, later AMOCO, then BP. Marathon purchased the refinery in 2013. Products include gasoline, distillates, aromatics, heavy fuel oil, refinery and chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, dry gas and sulfur.
Number of employees: 1,960
Revenue: $97.82 billion
Refining vice president: Kevin Bogard
2. Fertitta Entertainment Inc./Landry’s Inc.
1519 West Loop S., Houston
713-850-1010
Landry's is a dining, hospitality and entertainment company operating restaurants, hotels, casinos and other entertainment venues. It is owned by island native Tilman Fertitta.
Number of employees in Galveston County: 3,034
Revenue: $3 billion
CEO: Tilman Fertitta
3. American National Insurance Co.
1902 Market St., Galveston
Founded in Galveston in 1907, the company sells life insurance, retirement annuities, accident and health insurance, pension plans, credit insurance and property/casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and commercial exposures. Headquartered in Galveston, American National provides insurance more than 5 million policyholders.
Number of employees: 1,550 in Galveston County
Revenue $3.1 billion
President and CEO: James E. Pozzi
4. Walmart Inc. Galveston
409-744-8677
Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department and grocery stores in Galveston, La Marque and League City.
Number of Employees: 985
Annual Revenue (all county stores): $300 million
5. Tanger Retail
5885 Gulf Freeway, Texas City
281-534-4200
Tanger is a shopping-mall chain featuring brand name and designer outlet stores.
Number of employees: 900
CEO: Steven B. Tanger
OTHER EMPLOYERS OF NOTE
Valero Texas City Refinery, 1301 Loop 197 S., Texas City
409-945-4451
Valero’s Texas City Refinery has throughput capacity from 40,000 to 260,000 barrels per day. Since acquiring the refinery in 1997, Valero has invested more than $750 million in expansions and upgrades at the site.
Number of employees: 470, plus about 350 contractors
Revenue: The refining segment reported $1.3 billion operating income for third quarter 2018.
President and CEO: Joe Gorder
International Longshoremen's Association (Locals 20, 1443, 1665, 1504-8)
6501 Harborside Drive, Galveston
409-763-4396
The International Longshoremen’s Association, AFL-CIO, is the largest union of maritime workers in North America, representing upward of 65,000 longshoremen on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.
Number of local employees: 500
Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
2026 Lockheed Road
409-770-9283
www.schliterbahn.com/galveston
Number of employees: about 450 (seasonal)
General manager: Ron Sutula
SOURCE: Galveston Economic Development Partnership and the public and private employers listed. This reflects the most up-to-date publicly available data and may not represent all major employers in the county
