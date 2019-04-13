A full-fledged war between mankind and robots may be close at hand, but not in the way a science fiction movie might portray it.
A quarter of professions are at a high risk for automation by 2030, which amounts to 36 million jobs, a Brookings Institute report released in January suggests. Another 36 percent — about 52 million — face medium exposure, according to the report.
“Robots will harvest, cook and serve our food,” futurist philosopher Gray Scott predicts. “They will work in our factories, drive our cars and walk our dogs. Like it or not, the age of work is coming to an end.”
So, what’s a human being to do?
Take some 20th century advice from Gen. Douglas MacArthur who said, “Preparedness is the key to success and victory.”
Here is a look at five of the fastest growing career fields in Galveston County and beyond:
MEDICAL
As the baby-boom generation ages and life expectancies continue to lengthen, careers in medicine are among the most stable.
The United States can expect a physician shortage of up to 120,000 by 2030, according to a report by the Association of American Medical Colleges.
But, it’s not only high-ranking medical professionals that will have job security in the future.
The most recent employment projections of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report that health care support occupations are projected to grow by 24 percent, making it one of the fastest growing fields.
Health care support jobs and other medical practitioners account for 13 of the 30 fastest growing occupations and are projected to contribute nearly one-fifth of all new jobs by 2026 an beyond.
In keeping with this trend, there is a growing number of opportunities in senior services — such as transportation, home renovations, prepared and delivered meals and mobility aids.
TECHNOLOGY
As the economy becomes more and more technology-driven, app developers also can expect stability.
In its biennial employment report, the Bureau of Labor statistics projects that 1.2 million jobs in software development will become available by 2026.
Texans will see this in the capital city, which houses 6,200 Apple employees — the largest presence outside Cuppertino, California — and in the next decade will see that number double.
In December 2018, Apple announced a $1 billion expansion of its Austin facilities with more investments to come. Located less than a mile from the current offices, a new 133-acre campus will accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000.
Jobs created at the new campus will include a broad range of functions including engineering, research and development, operations, finance, sales and customer support.
“Apple is among the world’s most innovative companies and an avid creator of jobs in Texas and across the country,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“Their decision to expand operations in our state is a testament to the high-quality workforce and unmatched economic environment that Texas offers.”
The new campus will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
MATHEMATICS
On the numbers front, it looks like jobs in math are not so nerdy anymore.
Jobs in mathematical science occupations are projected to grow by almost 30 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a much faster rate than the average for all occupations and is expected to result in just over 50,000 new jobs by 2026.
This group includes only four detailed occupations, but three of the four are among the fastest growing occupations: mathematicians, statisticians and operations research analysts.
TOURISM & HOSPITALITY
The tourism industry on Galveston Island is booming and has potential to diversify in the coming decades, especially with the growing interest in cruise travel.
An expansion of the existing site is planned for 2020, with the addition of an Oasis Class Royal Caribbean ship.
The Port of Galveston is the fourth busiest in the nation catering to nearly 2 million cruise ship passengers a year. Data from the Port of Galveston suggests this number could reach nearly 5 million by 2038.
Across the board, jobs in hospitality are secure, remaining at around four percent growth a year, according to David Scowsill, president of the World Travel & Tourism Council.
“The industry has weathered storms, survived, pivoted their business models and thrived,” Scowsill said. “No large brand name has gone bankrupt, even with the competitive pressures and impacts of the global financial crisis.”
The key indicator for success in the coming decades, as Scowsill sees it, is how businesses are able to respond to change.
He does not predict that automation will have a substantial effect on travel and tourism jobs in the future.
“I am often asked whether technology will bring ultimate pressure on travel and tourism — will robots replace tourism workers; will virtual reality and augmented reality replace the need to travel; will video conferencing wipe out business travel? To all of these I say a resounding no,” he said.
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY
Jobs in energy are on the upswing in Texas, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
“Texas is the place to be for job growth and economic development as Texas employers continue to create job opportunities for the highly skilled workforce,” Ruth R. Hughs, chair of the workforce commission, said.
“With mining and logging jobs, which includes oil and gas employment, up 18 percent from the last year, our employers and our workers are providing the energy that fuels the U.S. economy.”
Even in Texas where oil is king, the future of this sector lies in energy alternatives.
New projections from the Department of Energy indicate that renewable energy is expected to surpass nuclear power by 2020 and coal by 2028 to become the second largest source of U.S. electricity generation after natural gas.
And, by 2040, if current trends continue, renewable energy products will grow by 400 percent, according to a 2018 report by energy giant BP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.